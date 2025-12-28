Andrew Heaney Announces Retirement After 12-Year MLB Career

After more than a decade competing at baseball's highest level, former Los Angeles Dodgers and veteran left-hander Andrew Heaney has officially announced his retirement from Major League Baseball.

The 34-year-old pitcher shared the news on social media, bringing an end to a 12-season career defined by resilience, adaptation, and steady professionalism.

Veteran Lefty Steps Away

Heaney's final MLB season came in 2025, split between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Pittsburgh Pirates. He finished the year with a 5.52 ERA across 122.1 innings, but his decision to retire goes far beyond the numbers. In his announcement, Heaney made it clear that this chapter is about shifting priorities rather than chasing one more season.

He reflected on the daily grind of professional baseball, the relationships built along the way, and the personal growth shaped by the game. Most importantly, Heaney shared his desire to dedicate more time to his family and community.

From Miami to Anaheim

Heaney made his major league debut with the Miami Marlins in 2014 before being traded to the Los Angeles Angels, where he spent the bulk of his career. Over seven seasons in Anaheim, he established himself as a dependable rotation option, making 102 starts and posting a 4.51 ERA with 593 strikeouts.

Those years represented the core of his career. While injuries occasionally disrupted his momentum, Heaney consistently worked his way back, earning trust through perseverance and a willingness to adjust.

A Journeyman Chapter and a Championship

Following his time with the Angels, Heaney entered a journeyman phase. A brief stint with the New York Yankees in 2021 didn't go as planned, but he rebounded the following year with the Dodgers. His persistence ultimately paid off in 2023 when he joined the Texas Rangers and contributed to their World Series championship run, the lone title of his career.

The Oklahoma City native later returned to the Dodgers and spent time with the Pirates, continuing to compete wherever opportunities arose and embracing every role asked of him.

Career Numbers and Lasting Respect

Heaney retires with a career 4.57 ERA over 1,136.2 innings pitched, an impressive workload in an era where long-term durability has become increasingly rare. While home runs were a recurring challenge, his ability to remain relevant through constant adjustments underscored his commitment to the craft.

Aside from Heaney, Clayton Kershaw retired last month. However, the 3-time Cy Young Awardee won't shy away entirely from the MLB scene. Fans speculated that Kershaw would be the next MLB broadcaster.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com