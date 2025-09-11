Headlines

Close-Up Images of Charlie Kirk Killing 'Person of Interest' Released By FBI

FBI releases images related to the Charlie Kirk shooting investigation

By
Trump Ally Charlie Kirk Shot in Utah

The FBI has asked for help in identifying a person of interest in the Charlie Kirk assassination investigation.

The photos depict a young male with sunglasses and a hat. The person has a shirt on with a logo that appears to include the American flag.

"We are asking for the public's help identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. 1-800-CALL-FBI," a post on X from the Salt Lake City FBI's office states.

kirk person part two
The FBI is asking for help identifying this person.

Kirk, 31, was shot and killed during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. Police have launched a manhunt to find Kirk's assassin who fired one round from the roof top of a building about 100-200 yards away from where Kirk was speaking.

Kirk was the founder of Turning Point USA, a conservative organization that focused on reaching out to young people on college campuses. He also was a political ally of President Donald Trump.

On Thursday, police said they had extensive video and were able to track the suspected shooter arriving on campus and fleeing the rooftop. They also announced that they had found a rifle in a wooded area.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald

Tags
Shooting, Murder, Manhunt, Utah
© 2024 Lawyer Herald All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Apple iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro's 5 New Features That Trumps the iPhone 16 Pro Series

Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro
GOP Representative Calls for Maduro Regime to Be "Crushed and Eliminated" by the US
Israel has stepped up its bombardment of Gaza City as it gears up to conquer the urban centre
'World Watches Our Slaughter': Gazans Flee Israeli Assault On Urban Hub
UK Competition Watchdog Launches Review of Microsoft's OpenAI Investment
Microsoft May Use Anthropic's AI for Office 365, Lessen Reliance on OpenAI, Says New Reports
AirPods Pro 3
Apple Debuts AirPods Pro 3 With Live Translation Feature—Here's How It Works
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice