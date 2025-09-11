Close-Up Images of Charlie Kirk Killing 'Person of Interest' Released By FBI

The FBI has asked for help in identifying a person of interest in the Charlie Kirk assassination investigation.

The photos depict a young male with sunglasses and a hat. The person has a shirt on with a logo that appears to include the American flag.

We are asking for the public's help identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University.

1-800-CALL-FBI

Digital media tips: https://t.co/K7maX81TjJ pic.twitter.com/ALuVkTXuDc — FBI Salt Lake City (@FBISaltLakeCity) September 11, 2025

"We are asking for the public's help identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. 1-800-CALL-FBI," a post on X from the Salt Lake City FBI's office states.

Kirk, 31, was shot and killed during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. Police have launched a manhunt to find Kirk's assassin who fired one round from the roof top of a building about 100-200 yards away from where Kirk was speaking.

Kirk was the founder of Turning Point USA, a conservative organization that focused on reaching out to young people on college campuses. He also was a political ally of President Donald Trump.

On Thursday, police said they had extensive video and were able to track the suspected shooter arriving on campus and fleeing the rooftop. They also announced that they had found a rifle in a wooded area.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald