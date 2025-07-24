FCC Chair Backs White House Threat to Cancel The View After Hosts Rip Trump: 'Consequences Aren't Finished'

The chair of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) seemed to back the White House's threat to cancel "The View" after the show's hosts mocked President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, host Joy Behar ripped into Trump's appearance and intellect over a recent press release by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard's office, claiming to have discovered evidence that former President Barack Obama "manufactured" reports on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

"First of all, who tried to overthrow the government on January 6? Who was that again? That was not Obama," Behar said to applause from the studio audience.

Behar continued to ridicule Trump, saying he is "so jealous of Obama" because Obama is "trim, smart, handsome" and "can sing," all things Behar said Trump is not. Another host chimed in to say that Obama is "happily married," suggesting Trump is not.

FOX: Is The View now in the crosshairs of this administration?



FCC CHAIR BRENDAN CARR: It's entirely possible there are issues over there ... the consequences aren't quite finished pic.twitter.com/sDZAbtf07I — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 24, 2025

The White House then called for the show to be "pulled off the air" in a statement to Entertainment Weekly, claiming the show has "hit the lowest ratings" recently.

"Joy Behar is an irrelevant loser suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome," White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers told the outlet.

This prompted Fox News to ask FCC Chair Brendan Carr if "The View" could be facing "the crosshairs" of the Trump administration during a Thursday morning interview.

"It's entirely possible that there's issues over there," Carr said. "Once President Trump has exposed these media gatekeepers and smashed this facade, there's a lot of consequences. I think the consequences aren't quite finished."

The FCC chair's statement comes after CBS agreed to pay $16 million to settle a lawsuit with Trump over the "60 minutes" episode with former Vice President Kamala Harris. Days after late night host Stephen Colbert criticized the deal, CBS' parent company Paramount canceled "The Late Show" hosted by Colbert.

While "The View" is under the ABC network, the hosts have bashed the president in the past, challenging Democratic lawmakers to do more against Trump and praising rapper Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime performance, saying he did not "capitulate to Trump" amid the administration's anti-DEI efforts.

Originally published on Latin Times