Russian Attack Kills Displaced Ukrainian Family, Officials Say

A Russian overnight attack on the border region of Kharkiv killed three members of a Ukrainian family who had earlier fled their homes to escape Russian advances, authorities announced Thursday.

Moscow has stepped up its drone and missile attacks on Ukraine more than three years into Russia's invasion, even as the warring parties meet for face-to-face ceasefire talks.

"The bodies of three people were found under the rubble of the house. A family was killed: a 57-year-old woman, her 58-year-old husband and their 36-year-old son," regional officials announced.

They added the family killed in the village of Pidlyman had fled the settlement of Boguslavka which was captured by Russian forces when they invaded in early 2022, but was later retaken by Ukrainian forces.

A strike later on Kharkiv city wounded 33 people, including a 10-year-old girl, a 17-year-old boy and girl, the governor said.

A separate Russian drone and missile barrage wounded seven people including a child in the central Ukrainian region of Cherkasy, emergency services said.

And in the southern port city of Odesa, a Russian drone attack wounded four people and badly damaged a market. Ukraine's prime minister said some of the buildings targeted were UNESCO protected.

"Russia continues its terror and obstructs diplomacy, which is why it deserves full-scale sanctions responses, as well as our strikes on their logistics, their military bases, and their military production facilities," President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on social media in response.

He said Russia had launched 103 drones -- mainly the Iranian designed Shahed type of unmanned aerial vehicle -- and four missiles.

In Russia, a Ukrainian drone strike left two women dead and several others wounded in Sochi in Russia's south, regional authorities said.

The Russian defence ministry said its air defence systems had downed 39 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles mainly over southern regions of the country.