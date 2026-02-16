Donald Trump's repeated criticisms of long-standing allies is causing growing unease across Europe. Many people are beginning to question whether the security protection they have depended on for decades will remain as firm as before.

A recent survey found that 68% of Europeans now feel their country is under threat. Their worries go beyond defence. They include trade, political stability, and even the future of NATO. Some respondents said Trump's attacks and remarks about reducing US commitments and asking allies to carry more responsibility have added to their concern.

This uncertainty has also brought countries closer together, especially in Europe. Governments that once disagreed on key issues are now talking more seriously about working side by side. There is a growing sense that Europe may need to rely more on itself, especially as it prepares for possible changes in Washington's approach.

Europe Shows Unity Amid Uncertainty

Public concern has increased sharply in several countries, including Germany and Denmark, BBC News noted. Many people there are uneasy about the future of security arrangements that have helped maintain peace since the end of the Second World War.

European leaders are already taking steps. Politico reported that talks at the Munich Security Conference focused on improving defence coordination and speeding up joint decisions. Some officials said smaller groups of countries are quietly preparing to act together if wider NATO agreements become harder to reach.

France has been especially vocal. Its officials have called for what they describe as 'strategic autonomy.' The idea is for Europe to become less dependent on major powers, including the United States and China. They say the goal is not to cut ties, but to make Europe stronger and more secure on its own.

Rubio Draws a Line on NATO

Donald Trump's position was echoed by US Senator Marco Rubio during remarks in Munich, according to Fox News. Speaking at the conference, Rubio said European allies need to increase defence spending and align more closely with US priorities. Otherwise, he warned, relations could change significantly.

His comments were taken seriously in European capitals. Some officials see them as a sign that the United States may be less willing to play its traditional global role. That possibility has only deepened public concern.

Back in the US, opinions remain divided. A recent polling showed by USA TODAY displays Americans are torn apart over Trump's approach, with strong views on both sides as the midterm elections draw closer.

Critics argue that creating distance from close allies could weaken America's global influence. They warn that if Europe develops its own parallel systems, Washington may have less say in international affairs.

Obama Condemns Racist Video

Tensions rose further after Trump shared a video online that portrayed former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle as apes. The post sparked immediate backlash, which the White House downplayed as 'fake outrage.'

In a 47-minuted podcast released on 14 February, Obama indirectly addressed the imagery by pointing out the loss of 'some sort of decorum and a sense of propriety and respect for the office,' according to another report by BBC News. While he did not mention Trump directly, he warned against Trump's bahaviour as 'deeply troubling' for majority of the Americans.

'There's this sort of clown show that's happening in social media and on television,' Obama told liberal podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen. 'It's important to recognise that the majority of the American people find this behaviour deeply troubling. It is true that it gets attention. It's true that it's a distraction.'

Global Impact of Political Tensions

Meanwhile, many Europeans are already concerned about political tensions in the United States, and the incident added to a growing sense of uncertainty. Diplomats say such moments make it harder to reassure their citizens that the relationship between Europe and the US remains stable.

At the end of the day, the impact is felt beyond politics. It reaches ordinary people in cities like Berlin, Copenhagen, and Paris, who are wondering what these changes could mean for their future. As Europe strengthens cooperation and explores new ways to protect itself, one question remains: can unity within Europe ease the uncertainty coming from abroad, or is the alliance entering a more uncertain period?

Originally published on IBTimes UK