American Who Moved His Family to Russia to Dodge 'Woke' US Policies Finds Himself On Front Lines in Ukraine: 'Thrown to the Wolves'

A Texas man who moved his family to Russia hoping to dodge what he called "woke" American policies has been sent to the front lines of the war in Ukraine.

Derek Huffman, 46, planned to join the military in a non-combat role as a welder after moving to Russia earlier this year with his wife and three children. However, his wife said that he has since ended up on the front lines after after joining the Russian military to help speed up his track to citizenship, Euromaiden Press reported.

In a now-deleted video to the family's YouTube page, where Huffman and his wife DeAnna post about their life living in Russia, DeAnna asked for prayers after revealing where her husband was told he was "going straight to the front lines" after completing limited training in Russian, according to the Daily Beast.

"He feels like he's being thrown to the wolves right now, and he's kind of having to lean on faith, and that's what we're all doing," DeAnna said.

The family previously shared a clip of Derek in his military attire from Father's Day, in which he shared he was hoping for a "vacation" soon.

"I can't wait to see you, hopefully I get a vacation at some point and I get to go home and spend a couple of weeks with you," he said. "But man, you're on my mind 24/7 and just know that what I'm doing is important to me and important to our family. Just know I will do whatever it takes to be safe and to come home to you. Take care of each other."

On their social media pages, the Huffman family has praised a program by American media personality Tim Kirby allowing Americans to move to the country. He previously called Russia "a country that respects family values" after claiming that "woke ideology" was taking over the U.S., as reported by the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, DeAnna shared that her family allegedly has not been paid yet for Derek's time in the military.

Originally published on Latin Times