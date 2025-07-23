Ukraine Intel Chief Reveals Trump Officials Who Are Ukraine's 'Best Friends'

Ukraine's top intelligence official is naming names when it comes to U.S. allies, singling out members of Donald Trump's team who he says have become the country's most vocal advocates.

Lt. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine's military intelligence service, offered rare praise for key Trump-era officials in a recent interview with the Kyiv Post, despite growing concerns about how a second Trump presidency might affect aid. He credited U.S. Special Envoy Keith Kellogg and Secretary of State Marco Rubio with taking a clear and consistent stance: that continued support for Ukraine is in the United States' strategic interest.

Budanov noted that while Trump's position on Ukraine has fluctuated, he has never been an outright opponent. The first American weapons deliveries to Ukraine came during his presidency, he said, and current support reflects pressure applied through diplomacy and ongoing dialogue with Trump's inner circle.

Leading that effort, Budanov said, is Kellogg. A retired lieutenant general and former national security adviser under Trump, Kellogg has long pushed for a tougher U.S. posture toward Russia. Since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, he has lobbied for long-range missiles, fighter jets, and advanced air defense systems for Ukraine. He has also backed a post-war Marshall Plan and joined negotiations with Western leaders on Ukraine's reconstruction and long-term security.

"His position is absolutely clear," Budanov said. "The United States must lead the effort to achieve a just peace."

During a recent visit to Ukraine, Kellogg met with top defense officials and inspected Russian weapons systems containing Western-made electronics. Budanov said Kellogg's first-hand view of how sanctions are being bypassed could help persuade other U.S. officials to tighten enforcement.

Looking ahead, Budanov said he believes the U.S.-Ukraine relationship will remain strong regardless of who is in the White House. "America is our friend," he said, responding to a question about who could be called "Ukraine's best friends" in Trump's camp.

