World

Ukraine Intel Chief Reveals Trump Officials Who Are Ukraine's 'Best Friends'

By
Trump Delivers ‘Repulsive’ Transphobic Bit to Room Full of Laughing
While discussing biological males competing in female sports, U.S. President Donald Trump talks about lifting weights while delivering remarks during a White House Faith Office luncheon in the State Dining Room at the White House on July 14, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Ukraine's top intelligence official is naming names when it comes to U.S. allies, singling out members of Donald Trump's team who he says have become the country's most vocal advocates.

Lt. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine's military intelligence service, offered rare praise for key Trump-era officials in a recent interview with the Kyiv Post, despite growing concerns about how a second Trump presidency might affect aid. He credited U.S. Special Envoy Keith Kellogg and Secretary of State Marco Rubio with taking a clear and consistent stance: that continued support for Ukraine is in the United States' strategic interest.

Budanov noted that while Trump's position on Ukraine has fluctuated, he has never been an outright opponent. The first American weapons deliveries to Ukraine came during his presidency, he said, and current support reflects pressure applied through diplomacy and ongoing dialogue with Trump's inner circle.

Leading that effort, Budanov said, is Kellogg. A retired lieutenant general and former national security adviser under Trump, Kellogg has long pushed for a tougher U.S. posture toward Russia. Since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, he has lobbied for long-range missiles, fighter jets, and advanced air defense systems for Ukraine. He has also backed a post-war Marshall Plan and joined negotiations with Western leaders on Ukraine's reconstruction and long-term security.

"His position is absolutely clear," Budanov said. "The United States must lead the effort to achieve a just peace."

During a recent visit to Ukraine, Kellogg met with top defense officials and inspected Russian weapons systems containing Western-made electronics. Budanov said Kellogg's first-hand view of how sanctions are being bypassed could help persuade other U.S. officials to tighten enforcement.

Looking ahead, Budanov said he believes the U.S.-Ukraine relationship will remain strong regardless of who is in the White House. "America is our friend," he said, responding to a question about who could be called "Ukraine's best friends" in Trump's camp.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Ukraine, Donald Trump, Marco Rubio

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Political Figures Speak At Bitcoin Conference In Nashville

Trump's Truth Social Says They Now Have $2 Billion in Bitcoin Reserves

Luciano Frattolin Melina Frattolin
Dad Accused of Killing Little Girl On Lake George Vacation Suffered 'Unfortunate Event' in 2019, Corporate Bio Reveals
Robin Kaye
911 Call Made During 'American Idol' Producer's Home Invasion Killing Reveals Haunting Plea to Killer: 'Please Don't Shoot Me'
Jeffrey Epstein Donald Trump Ron DeSantis
'Just Release It': Trump Pal Ron DeSantis Breaks From Admin on Epstein File Handling
California driver Hollywood crash attack
California Driver Who Plowed Into Crowd Pulled Out of Car By Irate Bystanders in Chilling Video
Editor's Pick
Hospital staff said they were overwhelmed by the number of bodies from the fighting
World

'Mass Grave': Medics Appeal For Aid At Last Working Hospital In Syria's Sweida

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice