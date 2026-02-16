Television journalist Savannah Guthrie has released an emotional video appeal in the continuing efforts to find her mother, Nancy Guthrie, who has been missing since 31 January 2026 from her residence in Montgomery County, Virginia.

In the video posted on social media, Savannah called on anyone with information to come forward, describing the ordeal as 'the hardest thing our family has ever faced' and stressing that every lead, no matter how small, could prove critical.

'We still have hope, we still believe,' she added. The journalist also addressed whoever took her mother, saying that 'it is never too late to do the right thing.'

The heartfelt message marked her first extended public comments regarding the case, highlighting both her deep concern and determination to maintain focus on her mother's disappearance as the investigation moves to its second phase.

Savannah's plea has been shared across platforms, increasing public awareness and sparking renewed engagement from residents and search volunteers.

New Evidence Reportedly Emerges

Authorities confirmed that a glove believed to have belonged to Nancy Guthrie's abductor was discovered in an area of woodland near her home, sparking cautious optimism among investigators.

While police have yet to verify the exact circumstances of its discovery, the object has been turned over to forensic teams for analysis as part of the collaborative investigation being conducted by Montgomery County Police.

The glove was discovered following the extensive search efforts involving police officers on foot, canine units, as well as community volunteers, who had scoured nearby parks, trails, and neighborhoods to reconstruct a timeline of Guthrie's activities before her disappearance.

Despite the new lead, police have reiterated that all possibilities — including voluntary disappearance and accidental injury — remain under active consideration.

Investigation Remains Active

Montgomery County Police have reaffirmed that the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance is still active and that the community is crucial for advancing the case.

Investigators are examining security videos from local cameras, questioning possible witnesses, and looking for physical evidence like the glove and other objects found during the searches.

Moreover, authorities are warning the public against speculation, but emphasised that even seemingly minor information — such as unfamiliar vehicles, unusual activity in the area around the time of Guthrie's disappearance, or sightings of Guthrie in unexpected locations — could help narrow the search.

Authorities have also pledged to keep the public updated as credible information becomes available, while continuing to coordinate with state and federal partners where appropriate.

How Savannah Guthrie's Plea Is Amplifying The Search

Savannah's decision to take her search public with a video message has generated tens of thousands of views across social media, prompting ordinary citizens to report tips and revisit details of Nancy's last known whereabouts.

In her message, Savannah also thanked local law enforcement and volunteers for their ongoing efforts, underscoring that the family's hope remains "that she will be found safe." Police have established a dedicated tip line and continue to ask anyone who saw anything unusual around the time of Nancy's disappearance to contact them immediately.

Sky News reports that Savannah's video came out shortly after the FBI announced that a glove resembling those worn by a masked individual seen through Guthrie's doorbell camera the night she went missing.

Missing Adults And Family Advocacy

Experts in missing persons cases say that prompt family engagement and community awareness can greatly support investigations, especially when the missing person is an adult without any identifiable medical issue that accounts for their absence.

In the Guthrie case, social media buzz, televised appeals, and community backing have maintained the public's interest in a case that might otherwise be overlooked by news outlets.

As law enforcement meticulously addresses the case, analysts observe that the emotional toll on Savannah and her family, coupled with the striking nature of her public plea, has strongly resonated, sparking conversations on how communities could improve support for both families and investigators in comparable circumstances

Originally published on IBTimes UK