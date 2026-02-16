Pentagon Considers Dropping Anthropic AI Over Ethical Limits on Military Use

The Pentagon is reportedly considering whether to halt its use of Anthropic's AI tools, including Claude and Claude Code, due to the company's ethical restrictions on military applications.

Anthropic's Ethical Boundaries and Military Concerns

According to Axios, sources familiar with the matter revealed that Anthropic has imposed limits on autonomous weapons development and mass domestic surveillance, placing it at odds with some defense priorities.

A Pentagon insider described Anthropic as the most "ideological" among AI vendors. While the company welcomed its $200 million Pentagon contract as a contribution to national security, its leadership remains cautious about deploying AI in high-stakes operations.

CEO Dario Amodei has consistently raised concerns over autonomous drone swarms and emphasized the need for constitutional safeguards, warning of the dangers of fully automated lethal systems without human oversight. He's also the same guy who took a swipe at OpenAI two months ago.

The Challenge of AI-Enabled Surveillance

Amodei has also voiced concerns about AI-assisted mass surveillance. He noted that although monitoring public spaces is generally legal, AI could aggregate and analyze data to track or target individuals, potentially infringing on civil liberties. These ethical guardrails have created friction with defense contractors who seek greater operational flexibility for AI tools in military contexts.

Claude's Strategic Role in Defense

Despite these ethical disagreements, the Pentagon acknowledges Claude's technical superiority. According to Gizmodo, a defense official told Axios that other AI models lag behind Anthropic in performance, meaning that removing Claude from operations could impact readiness.

Nevertheless, reports linking Claude to the U.S. military's January 3 operation in Venezuela remain disputed. This just showed the complex intersection of AI technology and defense missions.

Currently, the Pentagon has not announced a final decision regarding the continued use of Claude or the company's ethical limitations. In one way or another, this will definitely affect the future of AI adoption within military frameworks.

Originally published on Tech Times