Trump Calls for Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon to Be Fired and He Wants the Credit For It

President Donald Trump called for prominent talk show hosts Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel to be fired, with hopes that he "played a major part" in any future decisions.

Trump insisted that he had "strong word" that cancellation of Kimmel's and Fallon's shows was imminent in a Truth Social post Tuesday morning.

"The word is, and it's a strong word at that, Jimmy Kimmel is NEXT to go in the untalented Late Night Sweepstakes and, shortly thereafter, Fallon will be gone," Trump wrote.

"These are people with absolutely NO TALENT, who were paid Millions of Dollars for, in all cases, destroying what used to be GREAT Television. It's really good to see them go, and I hope I played a major part in it!" he continued.

The president's claims come after CBS canceled comedian Stephen Colbert's show "The Late Show" after the network settled a lawsuit from Trump over CBS News' "60 Minutes" interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris.

After Trump jeered in an earlier Truth Social post that he "absolutely love[d] that Colbert got fired" and mocked the comedian's ratings, Colbert went on to blast the president in the following episode of the show and referred to himself as a "martyr" for TV show hosts.

"How dare you, sir. Would an untalented man be able to compose the following satirical witticism? Go f*** yourself!" Colbert said.

While Kimmel has not publicly addressed Trump's call for him to be fired, the host of "Jimmy Kimmel Live" posted a photo of him and his family attending an anti-Trump protest just days earlier.

In the photo, Kimmel holds a sign reading "Make America Good Again," while his kids hold signs that say "I wish we had a better president" and "Say NO 2 Spray Tan Man." Kimmel captioned the post, "May every day be another wonderful secret," which is a phrase allegedly included in the birthday message Trump reportedly sent sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

Trump has repeatedly denied the article's claims, which alleged that the birthday message included a drawing of a naked woman. He filed a lawsuit against the publication over the weekend.

The Trump administration has continued to face backlash over the handling of the Epstein files, which intensified after the Department of Justice and the FBI released a memo declaring that Epstein killed himself and had no client list.

Following WSJ's report, Trump ordered officials to "produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony subject to court approval," which Attorney General Pam Bondi said her department was "ready" to do.

Originally published on Latin Times