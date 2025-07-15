Tech

Uber, Baidu Partner to Launch Self-Driving Cars in China, Other Countries Under Ride-Hailing App

More self-driving cars are finding their way to Asia.

By
Baidu Apollo Go Baidu Apollo Go

Uber is partnering with China's multinational tech company, Baidu, to launch self-driving cars in the East Asian country as well as other territories throughout the world, excluding the United States.

While it has not been specified that it would be a robotaxi business, they are focusing on deploying autonomous vehicles under the ride-hailing app of Uber in this collaboration.

The San Francisco-based tech company is leveraging its Uber platform in this partnership, while China's Baidu is supplying the self-driving vehicles under its Apollo project.

Uber, Baidu Partner to Launch Self-Driving Service

Uber and Baidu have recently announced their partnership to launch a self-driving service in China and other countries. The goal for both companies is to fill the gaps in many other countries when it comes to driverless rides that users may conveniently book via the Uber platform.

Additionally, both companies also look to deliver a more "affordable and reliable" ride-sharing experience in different territories.

Uber is leveraging its ride-hailing platform and network in this latest team-up, while Baidu is bringing Apollo Go, featuring its self-driving cars, technology, and program into the partnership.

China, Others Get Uber-Baidu Ride-Hailing

The companies highlighted that the goal is to deliver the Uber-Baidu Apollo Go ride-hailing service to "countries outside the US," particularly with mainland China. It was revealed that the pair is targeting its first deployments in Asia and the Middle East starting later this year.

Riders who book through Uber would be given an option to opt for Baidu's self-driving service if their route is eligible, with the Apollo Go autonomous vehicle fulfilling the trip.

Robotaxi Ride-Hailing Businesses

Robotaxi has become an emerging method of transportation in the world, especially in the United States, as many tech companies aim to deliver a driverless experience for the public to access. This new type of commute was popularized by Alphabet's Waymo and other companies, focusing on robotaxis that take passengers from one place to another, all without a human operator.

Waymo is also expanding its self-driving fleet outside the US, crossing the Pacific to reach the shores of Japan as part of its international services.

Other companies have also stepped up to deploy their self-driving ride-hailing businesses like e-commerce giant, Amazon, with its Zoox program.

Elon Musk's Tesla is also joining the driverless revolution as the company recently launched its service called the Robotaxi in Austin, Texas, as part of its testing phase, leveraging the Full Self-Driving technology that still requires supervision from a human safety operator.

Uber has previously joined the driverless ride-hailing business but unlike the three companies mentioned, its operations only leverage booking the service in partnership with Waymo, which was forged in 2023.

The ride-hailing platform does not have its self-driving car developments, but it is pushing for more partnerships to deliver this kind of experience globally.

Originally published on Tech Times

Tags
Uber, Baidu
ⓒ 2024 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Elon Musk Backs Off Donald Trump Clash as Tesla Stock

Elon Musk, Trump Fans Seek Truth on X Over 'Epstein Files' After POTUS Claims It's a 'Conspiracy'

Former MLB Pitcher Daniel Serafini Convicted of First-Degree Murder
Former MLB Pitcher Daniel Serafini Convicted of First-Degree Murder in Father-in-Law's 2021 Killing
patrick-hendry-6xeDIZgoPaw-unsplash
Methane Gas Legally Redefined as 'Green Energy' by Louisiana Lawmakers Despite Contributing to Global Warming
Trump eats Epstein files art
Trump Eats the Epstein Files in 'Genius' New L.A. Street Art: 'Needs to Be on Billboards Everywhere'
Former US Attorney Warns Trump’s Threats Against Rosie O’Donnell Are
Former US Attorney Warns Trump's Threats Against Rosie O'Donnell Are 'Claiming Powers of Full-Blown Dictator'
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know