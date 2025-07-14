iPhone Fold Rumors: 5 Features Coming to the Foldable Device from Apple

Apple's "iPhone Fold" has been rumored for a while now, and speculations have focused on what features it may bring.

The latest rumors suggest the iPhone Fold is slated for a release next year, marking Apple's first foray into foldable devices.

iPhone Fold: Five Features Rumored

A new report from 9to5Mac enumerates the features that have been speculated for the iPhone Fold, with the device touted to be a feature-packed one because this marks the first foldable device from Apple after a long time.

The iPhone's transformation into a foldable device will already be a massive feat for Apple, which has been conservative in changing key experiences to its smartphone.

Larger Screen, Similar to iPad mini

The sources that talked about the iPhone Fold claim that the potential size of the upcoming foldable device would be a 7.8-inch inner display. When the device is unfolded, it is said to be the same size as an iPad mini.

Before the latest iPad mini revamp which features a 7.69-inch display, the previous versions featured a 7.9-inch screen.

Apart from that, it has been rumored that Apple will bring a 5.5-inch outer display for the iPhone Fold. When it is folded, it would be close to the smallest smartphone release of the company, the iPhone 13 mini, which featured a 5.4-inch screen.

Book Fold-type, Crease Free

The iPhone Fold is reportedly adopting the book fold-type foldable smartphone which would be similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, OPPO Find, OnePlus Open, and more.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is also focused on developing a "crease-free" folding display for the iPhone Fold.

Four Camera Lenses

It is expected that the iPhone Fold will feature four cameras in total, and while this is the same as the iPhone Pro series' number of lenses, these would not be placed in the same areas as before.

Instead, Apple will reportedly only have two rear cameras for the device, similar to the base variants of the iPhone, and each featuring 48MP lenses.

The next one will be available as a front camera for when the device is unfolded, and the other will be selfie-type lens for when it is folded.

Touch ID's Return

The Touch ID is rumored to be making a return. This decision reportedly leans more into a cost-saving effort as Apple reportedly would not equip it with two Face ID modules.

Titanium Build

Lastly, one of the new rumors for the iPhone Fold centers on reverting to Titanium again, following a recent rumor of the iPhone 17 series reverting to an aluminum chassis paired with a glass finish.

Titanium's return would reportedly be seen on the iPhone Fold's chassis as well as its hinges, design, and casing.

Originally published on Tech Times