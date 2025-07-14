ASUS and Microsoft are changing the handheld gaming landscape with the ROG Xbox Ally, and a new leak suggests that the device's price tag is more than what is expected by the industry.

The upcoming handheld from ASUS and Microsoft combines the best gaming experiences from each company, with the ROG Ally's excellence in hardware and Xbox's gaming experiences all found in one device.

ROG Xbox Ally Leak Reveals More Expensive Price

A Spanish Gaming website, 3D Juegos (via Insider Gaming), recently discovered new evidence that suggests the potential price tag of the ROG Xbox Ally series. Since its announcement last June, the company has left an important detail missing, and it is the console's price tag.

The latest leak reveals that the new handheld consoles may reportedly cost 599 euros for the ROG Xbox Ally's base version, while the upgraded and more powerful one, the ROG Xbox Ally X, would be available for 899 euros. Converting them to US dollar would put the base ROG Xbox Ally at around $700 and the ROG Xbox Ally X at a whopping $1,050.

Should this be accurate, it will be one of the most expensive handheld gaming consoles in the market. The Ally X's price, in particular, is more than what players previously paid for ASUS' 2024 flagship handheld, the ROG Ally X, which was priced at $899.

According to CNET's report, the previous pricing released by Microsoft for the Xbox Series S and X saw a 499 euros price tag in the EU region, but it also saw a $499 listing in the United States.

The speculation is that Microsoft may apply this same pricing scheme to the ROG Xbox Ally in its US sale and remove the 20% VAT in its EU prices, listing the consoles at $559 and $839 respectively.

ROG Xbox Ally Is Still Set for the Holidays

For now, the pricing leak remains as the baseline for what to expect of the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X's prices when they launch during the holiday season. There are still no changes to the release date, which may indicate that the console is on track for release.

However, there is still another factor that may affect the pricing, and it is none other than President Trump's tariffs. Microsoft is an American company but ASUS hails from Taiwan, which means that its assembly, development, and sourced components are subject to import taxes that are currently in effect.

Additionally, ASUS also sources supplies and holds manufacturing in Vietnam, another country also facing tariffs from the US government.

