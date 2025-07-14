Kentucky Gunman's Haunting Statement Before Opening Fire Inside Small Church Revealed

A Kentucky gunman who opened fire inside a small church went there looking for the mother of his three children, and issued a chilling 8-word statement before opening fire, according to a report.

When Guy House, 47, was told she was not there, he said, "Well, someone is gonna have to die, then," the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.

The moment was recounted to the newspaper by surviving witnesses. The man first shot Beverly Gumm, 72, in the chest, killing her. He then went outside and shot and killed Christina Combs, 32. The shooting continued with House wounding Gumm's husband Jerry Gumm, the pastor of the church, and Combs' husband, Randy Combs, the newspaper reported.

The Associated Press reported that police arrived on the scene and shot and killed House.

"Please pray for everyone affected by these senseless acts of violence, and let's give thanks for the swift response by the Lexington Police Department and Kentucky State Police," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a social media post, according to the AP.

Star Rutherford, Gumm's daughter, told the Lexington Herald-Leader, that Gumm had eight children and was a "faithful member of the church who loved God."

