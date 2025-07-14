Headlines

Kentucky Gunman's Haunting Statement Before Opening Fire Inside Small Church Revealed

Two people were killed by the gunman in the shooting

By
Gumm
Beverly Gumm, left, and her daughter, Christina Combs, were shot and killed July 13, 2025, at Richmond Baptist Church.

A Kentucky gunman who opened fire inside a small church went there looking for the mother of his three children, and issued a chilling 8-word statement before opening fire, according to a report.

When Guy House, 47, was told she was not there, he said, "Well, someone is gonna have to die, then," the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.

The moment was recounted to the newspaper by surviving witnesses. The man first shot Beverly Gumm, 72, in the chest, killing her. He then went outside and shot and killed Christina Combs, 32. The shooting continued with House wounding Gumm's husband Jerry Gumm, the pastor of the church, and Combs' husband, Randy Combs, the newspaper reported.

The Associated Press reported that police arrived on the scene and shot and killed House.

"Please pray for everyone affected by these senseless acts of violence, and let's give thanks for the swift response by the Lexington Police Department and Kentucky State Police," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a social media post, according to the AP.

Star Rutherford, Gumm's daughter, told the Lexington Herald-Leader, that Gumm had eight children and was a "faithful member of the church who loved God."

Originally published on Lawyer Herald

Tags
Shooting, Murder, Kentucky
© 2024 Lawyer Herald All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Elon Musk Backs Off Donald Trump Clash as Tesla Stock

Elon Musk, Trump Fans Seek Truth on X Over 'Epstein Files' After POTUS Claims It's a 'Conspiracy'

Trump eats Epstein files art
Trump Eats the Epstein Files in 'Genius' New L.A. Street Art: 'Needs to Be on Billboards Everywhere'
Pam Bondi Dan Bongino
Trump's FBI Deputy Steps Away as Pam Bondi Feud Over Epstein Files Heats Up: Report
A fresh wave of Israeli strikes hit Gaza on Monday as talks to halt the fighting entered their second week
Mediators Working To Bridge Gaps In Faltering Gaza Truce Talks
Former US Attorney Warns Trump’s Threats Against Rosie O’Donnell Are
Former US Attorney Warns Trump's Threats Against Rosie O'Donnell Are 'Claiming Powers of Full-Blown Dictator'
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know