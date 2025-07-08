U.S. Now Holding Detainees From 26 Different Countries At Guantanamo Base: Report

The Trump administration is now holding detainees from 26 different countries at its base in Guantanamo Bay, according to a new report.

CBS News expanded on previous reporting now showing that the base houses detainees from all continents except for Antarctica.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) shared with the outlet the criminal records from detainees, including homicide, sexual offenses, child pornography, assault with a weapon, kidnapping, drug smuggling and robbery. The agency added that all have final deportation orders.

Overall, there were 72 detainees at the facility this week, the outlet claimed. 58 of them are classified as high-risk, while another 14 are considered low-risk, the outlet added. Those classified as high-risk are housed in Camp VI, a part of the facility that also holds suspects of terrorism in a separate section.

Low-risk detainees who have no serious criminal background beyond civil immigration violations are held at the Migrant Operations Center, a barracks-style complex traditionally used for migrants intercepted at sea.

"Whether it is CECOT, Alligator Alcatraz, Guantanamo Bay or another detention facility, these dangerous criminals will not be allowed to terrorize U.S. citizens," said DHS assistant secretary for public affairs Tricia McLaughlin.

The transfers had not been publicly disclosed prior to the CBS News report last week. However, there were indications. In June, Politico reported that federal officials were evaluating thousands of detainees from several countries for potential relocation to Guantanamo, although Leavitt publicly denied those reports in a post on X.

