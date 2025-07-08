Headlines

U.S. Now Holding Detainees From 26 Different Countries At Guantanamo Base: Report

There are detainees from all continents except Antarctica

By
Inside Guantanamo Bay the proposed prison for migrants
The Guantanamo Bay base Latin Times

The Trump administration is now holding detainees from 26 different countries at its base in Guantanamo Bay, according to a new report.

CBS News expanded on previous reporting now showing that the base houses detainees from all continents except for Antarctica.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) shared with the outlet the criminal records from detainees, including homicide, sexual offenses, child pornography, assault with a weapon, kidnapping, drug smuggling and robbery. The agency added that all have final deportation orders.

Overall, there were 72 detainees at the facility this week, the outlet claimed. 58 of them are classified as high-risk, while another 14 are considered low-risk, the outlet added. Those classified as high-risk are housed in Camp VI, a part of the facility that also holds suspects of terrorism in a separate section.

Low-risk detainees who have no serious criminal background beyond civil immigration violations are held at the Migrant Operations Center, a barracks-style complex traditionally used for migrants intercepted at sea.

"Whether it is CECOT, Alligator Alcatraz, Guantanamo Bay or another detention facility, these dangerous criminals will not be allowed to terrorize U.S. citizens," said DHS assistant secretary for public affairs Tricia McLaughlin.

The transfers had not been publicly disclosed prior to the CBS News report last week. However, there were indications. In June, Politico reported that federal officials were evaluating thousands of detainees from several countries for potential relocation to Guantanamo, although Leavitt publicly denied those reports in a post on X.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Guantanamo Bay, Immigration, Migrants, Cuba

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Donald Trump and Melania Trump at Ivana's funeral

'She's Outta Here:' Joy Reid Warns Trump Denaturalizing US Citizens Could Lead to Melania's Deportation

Musk Pence America Party_07072025_1
Conservatives Bash Musk's 'Awful Choice' After Rumors of Mike Pence Leading New 'America Party' Spread: 'Not a Good Start'
Texas flood
Flooded Texas County Opposed Siren Alert System That Could Have Warned Residents Because of the Cost
Elon Musk Receives Barrage of Questions on Guns, Tax Cuts
Elon Musk Receives Barrage of Questions on Guns, Tax Cuts, and Abortion After Declaring 'America Party' Formed
Kristi Noem governor's portrait
'Tone Deaf' Kristi Noem Berated for Sharing Governor's Portrait Options As Texas Flood Rescue Efforts Continue
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know