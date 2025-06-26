Tech

Epic Games' Tim Sweeney Blasts Apple's Latest EU App Store Changes, Says It's 'Unlawful'

Tim Sweeney is not convinced that Apple's App Store changes is for the good of users and developers.

Epic Games CEO and Founder Tim Sweeney is not convinced that the latest changes Apple made to its App Store policies in Europe is beneficial for both developers and users.

Apple recently published a new set of changes for its App Store policies that the company claimed to benefit developers, but Sweeney was not moved by this latest modification.

Tim Sweeney Blasts Apple's EU App Store Changes

Tim Sweeney has now spoken up against the latest changes Apple effected in their App Store in the EU. The latest criticisms by the Epic Games executive followed the latest changes made by Apple in the EU, with the company publishing its new policies in compliance with the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

Apple's latest App Store changes highlight how apps could promote and let users know about alternative payment options on the platform, which is one of the requirements of the DMA.

However, Sweeney is not convinced that this is for the good of developers, claiming that Apple is still doing a "malicious compliance scheme."

Epic's Sweeney Calls Apple 'Blatantly Unlawful'

Sweeney claimed that Apple's compliance to the EU's DMA is "blatantly unlawful," saying that the Cupertino tech giant is making a "mockery of fair competition in digital markets."

Apart from his criticisms, Sweeney shared ways in which Apple could be fairer and more compliant with the DMA and be helpful to both users and developers. One of his suggestions is having the App Store offer the "best features" for developers and their apps, including a wide access to "free to use" Apple payments, third-party payments, or a combination of both.

Lastly, Sweeney wants Apple to charge developers only when they opt to use their payment services, but not when they opt to use a third-party platform.

Epic Games vs. Apple: EU's DMA

Despite Apple applying changes in its App Store in the EU, Sweeney previously called them out for "thwarting" the DMA and regarded their compliance as an alleged "illegal anticompetitive scheme."

One of the main benefits of the EU's DMA for Epic Games is the possibility of "Fortnite's" return to iOS in the region, and while Epic Games has been working on that, Sweeney claimed that Apple banned their developer account.

Several days later, Apple reinstated Epic's developer account, with the company reportedly stating that the reason behind their previous move was a "breach of contract" and Sweeney's posts against Apple.

On many occasions, Epic Games vocally criticized Apple's changes and decisions over their App Store's operations in the EU, citing that the company's policies are still unfair to users and developers. Now, Sweeney still continues his criticisms against Apple, with the executive speaking out on the new changes in the App Store and regards them as unlawful and malicious.

