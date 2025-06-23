Headlines

Iran Reportedly Launches 10 Missiles Towards U.S. Base In Qatar In Retaliation For Strikes On Nuclear Sites

Qatar had shut down its airspace in anticipation

Iran has reportedly launched 10 missiles against a U.S. base in Qatar in retaliation for its attacks on the country's nuclear sites, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported on Monday.

Several outlets have reported explosions have been heard over the country's capital, Doha. There are reports of attacks on other U.S. military bases in the region.

"The White House and the Department of Defense are aware of, and closely monitoring, potential threats to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar," a senior White House official told Axios.

President Donald Trump had warned Iran against retaliating to its attack, saying that they would be "met with force far greater than what was witnessed."

The scope of the response will likely determine whether the U.S. strikes back.Trump was scheduled to meet with its national security team at 1 p.m. ET at the White House to discuss the matter.

Earlier on Monday, the State Department had warned U.S. citizens in Qatar to shelter in place until further notice.

In a publication on social media, the State Department said the security alert was issued "out of an abundance of caution." It did not lay out specific threats. Euronews detailed that people were urged to go to ground floors and stay away from doors, windows and anything that could splinter.

The U.S. has nearly 40,000 troops deployed in the region, with the base in Qatar being the largest. It had moved some aircraft and ships from bases that could be vulnerable to an Iranian attack.

Abdolrahim Mousavi, the new chief of staff of Iranian armed forces, said on Monday that the U.S. violated the country's sovereignty when it attacked three nuclear facilities and "entered the war clearly and directly."

"The criminal US must know that in addition to punishing its illegitimate and aggressive offspring, the hands of Islam's fighters within the armed forces have been freed to take any action against its interests and military, and we will never back down in this regard," he added.

Moreover, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, who according to Al Jazeera is acting as the spokesman of the country's strikes against Israel, said the attack from the U.S. will serve to "expand the scope of the legitimate and various targets of Iranian armed forces, and create the grounds for expanding war in the region."

"Gambler Trump, you may start this war, but we will be the ones to finish it," Zolfaghari added.

