Trump 'Deceived His Own Voters' by 'Submitting to the Wishes of a Wanted War Criminal': Iranian Foreign Minister Says in Trump-Netanyahu Rebuke

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araqchi condemned the "warmongering and lawless" Trump administration

An Iranian official accused President Trump of "deceiving" his supporters to align himself with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

President Donald Trump "deceived his own voters by submitting to the wishes of a wanted war criminal" after he and his administration bombed three of Iran's nuclear facilities early Sunday morning, an Iranian official declared.

During a press conference in Istanbul on Sunday, amid ongoing peace talks between Iran, Germany, France, and the UK, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araqchi condemned the Trump administration's escalation of the Israel-Iran war.

"While President Trump was elected on a platform of putting an end to America's costly involvement of forever wars in our part of the world, he has betrayed not only Iran by abusing our commitment to diplomacy but also deceived his own voters by submitting to the wishes of a wanted war criminal who has grown accustomed to exploiting the lives and wealth of American citizens to further the Israeli regime's objectives," Abbas Araqchi stated, referencing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant for Netanyahu's arrest in November 2024, alleging the Israeli prime minister was responsible for multiple war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip, beginning Oct. 8, 2023.

Abbas Araqchi added that the "warmongering and lawless" Trump administration is "solely and fully responsible for the dangerous consequences and far-reaching implications of its act of aggression."

"The U.S. military attack on the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of a UN member state carried out...in collusion with the genocidal Israeli machine has once again revealed the extent of the United States' hostility toward the peace-seeking people of Iran," he continued.

The Iranian official reaffirmed that Iran will never compromise its independence or sovereignty, emphasizing the nation's unwavering commitment to protecting both its autonomy and its people. As the second-largest country in the region, Iran has a population nearing 91 million.

Also on Sunday, the Iranian foreign minister wrote in an X post that the U.S. "committed a grave violation of the UN Charter, international law and the [Non-Proliferation Treaty]." He also called it an "outrageous" attack that "will have everlasting consequences."

"Each and every member of the UN must be alarmed over this extremely dangerous, lawless, and criminal behavior," Abbas Araqchi wrote. "In accordance with the UN Charter and its provisions allowing a legitimate response in self-defense, Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interest, and people."

Since Israel's unprovoked attack on Iran on June 13, just two days before the nation's leaders were to meet with the Trump administration for the sixth round of nuclear negotiations and on the brink of a breakthrough deal, at least 639 Iranians have been killed and more than 1,300 injured, according to reporting by Anadolu Agency. At least 29 people have been killed in Israel and about 900 have been injured, according to The New York Times.

