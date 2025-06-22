U.S. Politics

'Shut Up You Pathetic Little Hypocrite,' Marjorie Taylor Greene Berates AOC After She Called Trump's Iran Attack 'Grounds for Impeachment'

"And you VOTED to fund the Ukraine war under your President with dementia," Greene also said of Cortez

By
AOC v MTG_06222025_1
Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed AOC for calling for President Trump's impeachment Sunday.

Far-right Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene lashed out at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on social media Saturday after the New York congresswoman called for President Donald Trump's impeachment following his attack on Iran's nuclear facilities.

"Shut up you pathetic little hypocrite," MTG wrote in an X post shared Saturday night. "YOU fully supported our military and IC [intelligence community] running the proxy war against Russia in Ukraine. And you VOTED to fund the Ukraine war under your President with dementia," she continued.

In 2022, AOC voted in favor of a $40.1 billion emergency aid package for Ukraine following Russia's invasion. However, in April 2024, she voted against the $60.8 billion Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, arguing that it should not be tied to funding for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's military campaign in Gaza, which she described as genocidal. The bill ultimately passed in the House.

"You don't get to play anti-war and moral outrage anymore," MTG added.

Just hours before criticizing AOC, the conservative representative condemned Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, writing, "There would not be bombs falling on the people of Israel if Netanyahu had not dropped bombs on the people of Iran first. Israel is a nuclear armed nation," she added. "This is not our fight."

MTG has turned out to be one of the most vocal anti-war MAGA supporters since the Israel-Iran war began June 13, following an unprovoked strike by Israel. On June 18, she applauded Trump for "giving time for diplomacy to work with Iran and Israel," adding that other U.S. presidents would have already dropped bombs and killed innocent people.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Donald Trump, Impeachment, Social media

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
An Iranian missile strike in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, on June 19

United Behind Iran War Effort, Israelis Express Relief At US Bombing

California Man Reportedly Beat His Neighbors to Death After Thinking
California Man Reportedly Beat His Neighbors to Death After Thinking Being Offered a Hot Dog Was an Insult: Court Docs
Trump Fox Tarlov AttacK_06212025_1
Trump Stokes Fox News Feud Fires After 'The Five' Host Reports Low Polling Numbers: 'People Like Jessica Tarlov Make MAGA Absolutely Hate Fox!'
Trump Deceived MAGA_06222025_1
Trump 'Deceived His Own Voters' by 'Submitting to the Wishes of a Wanted War Criminal': Iranian Foreign Minister Says in Trump-Netanyahu Rebuke
Federal Officer Jumps Out of Vehicle to Point a Gun
Federal Officer Jumps Out of Vehicle to Point a Gun at Man Taking a Picture of His License Plate
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know