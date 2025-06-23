U.S. Politics

Republican Lawmaker Insisting Trump Admin is Raising Global Conflict 'In Order to Lower It' Baffles Users: 'War is Peace Now'

"It's going to be 102 degrees ... today. I guess I'll turn the heat on to cool off," one user jeered

Pat Harrigan
US Representative Pat Harrigan is being mocked online after insisting that the Trump administration is raising global conflict "in order to lower it."

A Republican lawmaker is facing mockery online after insisting that the Trump administration is raising global conflict "in order to lower it" in defense of President Donald Trump's strikes on Iran.

During an appearance on Fox Business Monday morning, North Carolina Rep. Pat Harrigan defended Trump's decision to order three strikes on Iranian nuclear sites on Saturday while also discouraging the country from attacking in retaliation.

"We're trying to lower the temperature of global conflict while simultaneously kind of raising it here in order to lower it," he said.

However, the lawmaker's reasoning baffled users, leading to backlash online as several people said his assertion "makes zero sense."

"War is peace now!!" one user mocked. Another wrote, "Just a silly little game of chicken with WW3 guys nothing to worry about."

One user created their own example to show why they thought Harrigan's statement was ironic: "It's going to be 102 degrees F with high humidity where I live today. I guess I'll turn the heat on to cool off."

"Freedom is slavery," another user jeered, while others asked the lawmaker to "stop speaking in riddles."

Trump's strikes on Iran have been met with bipartisan backlash as several lawmakers expressed concern at the president dragging the U.S. into another foreign war.

Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie criticized Trump's decision Sunday, saying the president "declared so much War on me today it should require an Act of Congress," referring to a resolution he launched last week that would limit war powers.

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene also expressed her disagreement with Trump's decision, declaring "these foreign wars have cost Americans TRILLIONS AND TRILLIONS of dollars" in a Sunday X post.

Meanwhile, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez declared that the bombings were "absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment" in a Sunday post. Although Greene disapproved of Trump's decision, she slammed AOC for this proposal, calling her a "pathetic little hypocrite."

Originally published on Latin Times

