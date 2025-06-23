World

Iranian TV Anchor Warns Thousands of American Soldiers Will Be Sent Home in 'Coffins' in Rebuke of Trump's Bombing

"The minimal consequences will be the bulldozing of the American bases in Qatar," one TV host said

An Iranian TV host admonished the Trump administration for the attack on Iranian nuclear facilities, warning that Washington would receive "coffins" of soldiers.

An Iranian television show host admonished the Trump administration for the attack on multiple Iranian nuclear facilities, warning that Washington would receive one coffin after another following the bombings.

Mahdi Khanalizadeh, who hosts Iranian Channel 3, reacted to the bombings on Sunday, stating that President Donald Trump would receive American soldiers in coffins after Iran responds to the attacks.

"We have total control over all the American military bases in the region. 40,000-50,000 American military personnel are in the line of fire of the Iranian military," he said, according to translations by Memri TV.

"Now, all American personnel in the region, whether civilian or military, constitute legitimate targets," he continued. "You have chosen for the blood of your soldiers to be spilled. The President of the United States, the man in the Oval Office, chose to receive the coffins of 40,000-50,000 U.S. soldiers in Washington."

His co-host, Amir-Hossein Tahmasebi, also chimed in, agreeing with his sentiments.

"Our boundaries have been violated, and this will have consequences. The minimal consequences will be the bulldozing of the American bases in Qatar, in the UAE, in Manama, in Baghdad..." Tahmasebi said. "Wherever there are U.S. interests in West Asia and around the Persian Gulf – they constitute legitimate targets within the line of fire of our precision missiles."

"Now, it's time for America to be defeated in the region. The war will be in our favor – with the result being 2:0 – with the next step being the annihilation of U.S. bases in the region, and the killing of the terrorist American personnel in the region," Khanalizadeh continued.

"When I heard the Americans booing Bernie Sanders' speech, I felt sorry for them. In the next few weeks, these people will be carrying the coffins of their children, their spouses, and their brothers, and take them to church to have burial services there," Tahmasebi added. "One coffin after another, one C-130 airplane after another, will land at JFK Airport, unloading the coffins of U.S. soldiers."

Trump announced that the U.S. had successfully struck three nuclear facilities in Iran during a national address he delivered from the White House on Saturday evening. Iran has since launched 10 missiles at a U.S. base in Qatar in retaliation.

