AOC Ridicules Hegseth After Being Congratulated for 'Not a Single Leak' From Iran Bombing: 'Not a Vote of Confidence'

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mocked Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth after a conservative political pundit congratulated him for managing the U.S. attack on Iran without any leaks.

The New York representative took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond to conservative columnist amd Newsmax host Todd Starnes who had commended Hegseth on the same platform earlier.

"Not a single leak. Well done, @SecDef," Starnes wrote, appearing to refer to the Signalgate scandal from earlier this year after it was revealed that a journalist was added to a private Signal chat of Trump officials discussing strikes on Yemen.

Not a single leak. Well done, @SecDef — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) June 22, 2025

"This is like applauding a grown man for being able to wipe their behind. Not exactly a vote of confidence," AOC responded.

This is like applauding a grown man for being able to wipe their behind.



Not exactly a vote of confidence https://t.co/jbQx1hpdK7 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 22, 2025

Social media users quickly took to the replies of Ocasio-Cortez's post to further ridicule Hegseth, with some expressing frustrations at the fact that the Trump administration had become involved in another foreign war.

"The cowardice displayed here, by not seeking the Congress' declaration of war, is astounding," said one.

The cowardice displayed here, by not seeking the Congress's declaration of war, is astounding. — Mark Patrick Lodes Esquire aka CyberMark (@SaltyTesla) June 22, 2025

"All day I've been seeing house MAGA applauding @SecDef for not leaking out anything about the bombings. I WANT TO KNOW why is this deemed normal? We shouldn't have to be praising a grown man let alone the @SecDef for not drunk texting military secrets," said another.

Thank you! All day I’ve been seeing house maga applauding @SecDef for not leaking out anything about the bombings. I WANT TO KNOW why is this deemed normal? We shouldn’t have to be praising a grown man let alone the @SecDef for not drunk texting military secrets — Tammy (@TammyWright21) June 22, 2025

"Like why are we congratulating someone who's supposed to be doing their jobs," another user wrote.

Like why are we congratulating someone who's supposed to be doing their jobs..... — Winter Politics (@WinterPolitics1) June 22, 2025

President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. had successfully bombed three Iranian nuclear sites in a national address delivered from the White House on Saturday evening.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, a close ally to AOC, also commented on the attack, drawing parallels between this attack to the U.S. invasion of Iraq.

"No weapons of mass destruction were ever found," Sanders said, referencing the Iraq invasion. "That war was based on a lie. A lie that cost us 4,500 young Americans, 32,000 wounded and trillions of dollars."

"We cannot let history repeat itself," he continued.

Originally published on Latin Times