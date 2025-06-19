Caitlin Clark's Tough WNBA Welcome: Lisa Bluder Demands Stricter Fouls to Protect Star Players

Caitlin Clark has taken the WNBA by storm, but not without taking some serious blows in the process. The rookie sensation, whose long-range shooting and court vision have made her a force to be reckoned with, is attracting defenders who appear bent on shutting her down through sheer force rather than guile.

Now, her former Iowa Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder is urging the league to do something before things escalate.

Lisa Bluder Wants the League to Address Recent Clark Issue

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Bluder, who coached Clark through her historic NCAA career, spoke about the physical abuse her former ace is facing night after night.

The 64-year-old legend said that Clark wasn't targeted maliciously, but players in the league know that Caitlin's strategy is the real deal. With this, some players see that exploiting her physical is the only way to shut her down.

Bluder is not simply crying foul. She's calling for actual solutions that can better protect not only Clark but also other WNBA stars who are subjected to similar rough defense.

The Plea for 'Freedom of Movement' in the WNBA

Bluder's position is that the answer lies in more strictly enforcing the rules that already exist, particularly off-ball contact and hand-checking.

"I think there needs to be more freedom of movement in our game," she said. "Which means, yes, calling more fouls, which people don't like, but people will adjust. The players will adjust."

Caitlin Clark, Tina Charles and Marina Mabrey were all assessed technical fouls after this play.



Jacy Sheldon was assessed a Flagrant 1. pic.twitter.com/okfTpJjRS7 — ESPN (@espn) June 18, 2025

In Bluder's view, if refs start calling more movement-based fouls, players will learn to avoid sitting on the bench. "If we start calling more fouls and emphasize the rules, the players will adjust, 'cause they want to be on the floor."

Harsher Penalties for Excessive Contact

Lisa Bluder also thought that more severe punishments for excessive fouls would assist with changing the culture. That involves automatic ejections for flagrant fouls and hard-dollar fines that actually hurt.

Bluder said that fines should not be mere symbolic gestures. They need to be sufficient to cause players to hesitate before committing a heinous foul.

Her argument: Safeguarding high-impact players such as Clark not only preserves player health, it also preserves fan interest. More star power on the court translates to more eyeballs tuned in, and that's good for the league.

Clark's Stats Show She's Still Performing Well

Even with the increased physicality, Caitlin Clark showed that she is among the elite of the WNBA. She is averaging 21.3 points, 8.7 assists, and 5.5 rebounds through games, a line that makes her one of the top young players in the league.

At 23 years old, she felt like an accomplished player. She's not yet in her prime, but we already see glimpses of her superstar self for the coming years.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com