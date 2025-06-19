NBA Trade Rumors: Spurs to Go All-In For Giannis, Brown to Bolster Wemby-Fox Core

The San Antonio Spurs are rapidly emerging as one of the most intriguing teams heading into the 2025 NBA offseason.

With a solid foundation built around franchise player Victor Wembanyama and All-Star guard De'Aaron Fox, the Spurs are widely expected to make a major trade that could catapult them into title contention. The question isn't if, but who they will target to improve their roster.

Among the biggest names are the two finals MVPs, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jaylen Brown.

Kevin Durant Rumors Cooling Down

Speculation for weeks has associated the Spurs with a possible blockbuster deal for Kevin Durant. But with the news that San Antonio has gone "radio silent" with the Phoenix Suns in negotiations over the last 48 hours, hopes of luring the veteran superstar to Texas seem to be evaporating.

Durant is still an elite scorer and championship-level player, but with his age and injury background, the Spurs might be reassessing their situation for younger and longer-term components.

Jaylen Brown and Giannis Antetokounmpo Join the Discussion

As reported by ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, San Antonio might have turned its attention to two other superstars: Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Although Giannis has been loosely associated with trade rumors after the Bucks' consecutive playoff meltdowns, the addition of Jaylen Brown is more unexpected.

Brown, coming off the 2024 NBA Finals MVP award, averaged 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.6 steals as Boston defeated the Dallas Mavericks in the 4-1 Finals. His two-way potential, athleticism, and developing playmaking skills make him an ideal fit for a club seeking to lock down its core.

Why Did Brown Suddenly Appear Out of Nowhere For Spurs

Brown's role in San Antonio is seamless. Fox can be tasked with playmaking duties, while Wembanyama establishes the frontcourt. Brown can thrive as a two-way dynamic wing who doesn't have to take over the ball to be impactful.

During the 2024-25 season, Brown averaged 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and a career-best 4.5 assists per game. His defense and willingness to play the tough matchups would be a huge asset to a young Spurs team seeking to contend in the competitive Western Conference.

Also, with Jayson Tatum missing most and possibly all of the season following a ruptured Achilles, Boston could be willing to trade Brown for prospective assets and payroll flexibility, Athlon Sports reports.

Brown has four remaining years on his deal worth $236 million, which represents a large cap obligation for a franchise suddenly dealing with roster uncertainty.

Giannis is a Long-Shot, But Still in Play

Though Giannis is the more marquee player, it would take a king's ransom to pry him loose from Milwaukee. The Spurs, however, do possess the ammunition — youthful players, draft choices, and cap room to at least get into the mix if the Bucks shift their focus toward a rebuild.

With a rising star in Wembanyama, a proven floor general in Fox, and young pieces like Stephon Castle on the rise, the Spurs are only missing one piece to become legitimate title contenders.

Greg Popovich, the current President of the Spurs, knows that the team needs a veteran superstar to lead the team to the playoffs next season.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com