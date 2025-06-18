U.S. Politics

Hegseth Attempts to Cut Off Democratic Senator After Asking If He Discussed Security Firing With MAGA Influencer: 'Your Time is Up'

Gen. Haugh's dismissal reportedly followed a meeting between the president and Laura Loomer

By
Hegseth Loomer_06182025_1
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth refused to say whether Laura Loomer influenced his decision to fire Gen. Timothy Haugh in April.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth attempted to cut off a Democratic senator who asked if he discussed firing Gen. Timothy D. Haugh with MAGA influencer Laura Loomer.

A heated exchange occurred between Hegseth and Nevada Sen. Jacky Rosen during Wednesday's Senate hearing on the Department of Defense's nearly $1 trillion budget.

At the center of the controversy was Haugh, the former director of the National Security Agency (NSA), who was relieved of his duties in April after more than 30 years in service. Haugh's dismissal followed a meeting between the president and Loomer, a vocal Trump supporter, according to a report by The New York Times.

Loomer reportedly urged the president to fire Haugh, citing his alleged "disloyalty" to Trump. Following that meeting, the president allegedly directed Hegseth to remove Haugh.

When asked whether he was consulted about Haugh's dismissal, citing Loomer's influence, the head of defense cheekily retorted he "would not advise believing everything you read in the media."

"I'm consulted on every single decision. I'm the decision-maker for the department, and we all serve at the pleasure of the president," Hegseth continued in a clip circulating on X. "We have the prerogative to make the decisions that are best for the country and we did that."

Rosen later pointedly asked whether the former Fox News anchor had discussed Haugh with Loomer prior to his removal.

"I don't discuss who I talk about anything with, but ultimately this is my decision and he serves at the pleasure of the president," Hegseth repeated. "That's why [Haugh is] no longer there."

When asked by Rosen whether he believed it was appropriate for a social media personality to influence personnel decisions within his department, Hegseth replied, "I believe your time is up, Senator," prompting an indignant reaction from her.

"It is not up to you to tell me when my time is up," Rosen began. "And I am going to say, Mr. Secretary, you're either feckless or complicit. You're not in control of your department. You're unserious; it's shocking."

"You're not combatting antisemitism within your ranks," she continued. "It's a dangerous and pivotal time in our nation's history, and I don't appreciate the smirk, sir. You are the secretary of defense," Rosen added.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Democrats, Senator, Senate, US Senate, Firing, Fired

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Trump Military Parade

Trump Insists Military Parade Was a 'Tremendous Success' Despite Millions More Attending 'No Kings' Protests

Hegseth Loomer_06182025_1
Hegseth Attempts to Cut Off Democratic Senator After Asking If He Discussed Security Firing With MAGA Influencer: 'Your Time is Up'
Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman and Husband Killed in Targeted Attack
GOP Senator Slammed for 'Joking' About Minnesota Assassination That Killed Top State Democrat: 'Show Some Respect'
Trump Musk Divorce_06052025_1
Elon Musk Publicly Posts Drug Test Results After Trump Reportedly Called Him a 'Big Time Drug Addict' Following Feud
Trump Signs Executive Order to Support Historically Black Colleges and Universities
Democratic Veterans Could Be Refused Treatment Under Trump's New Rules for VA Hospitals: Report
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know