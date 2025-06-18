U.S. Politics

Trump Contemplating Axing Tulsi Gabbard's Office, Saying She 'Doesn't Add Anything' to His Admin: Report

"[Trump] doesn't like it when people are off message," a senior official said

Tulsi Gabbard
President Donald Trump reportedly revealed that he has considered dissolving the Office of National Intelligence, where Tulsi Gabbard currently serves as director.

President Donald Trump reportedly revealed to close aides that he has been considering dissolving the office ran by the Director of National Intelligence, a position currently held by Tulsi Gabbard, alleging that she does not add to his administration.

The idea stemmed from a brief video posted to social media by Gabbard earlier this month, in which the former Hawaii representative rattled off about how "political elite and warmongers" are "carelessly fomenting fear and tensions between nuclear powers," adding that the world is "on the brink of nuclear annihilation."

The video, which had not been approved by the White House, reportedly infuriated President Trump, who believed Gabbard was expressing disapproval of Israel's incoming attacks on Iran. The 47th president had reportedly just met with pro-Israel members of his administration, and wanted to support the nation's attacks against Iran, reported POLITICO.

"I don't think he dislikes Tulsi as a person ... But certainly the video made him not super hot on her ... and he doesn't like it when people are off message," a senior administration official with insider knowledge of the matter told the outlet. "Many took that video as trying to correct the administration's position."

The president's frustration with Gabbard reportedly worsened when, while aboard Air Force One, a reporter asked him about her statement that Iran was not attempting to build a nuclear weapon, which she delivered to Congress in March.

"I don't care what she said," Trump replied. "I think they were very close to having a weapon."

His frustrations have culminated into him increasingly considering dissolving Gabbard's office entirely, according to sources close to the matter. Where this would leave Gabbard within the administration is actively unclear. Currently, as the Director of National Intelligence, she oversees the community of spies working for the United States.

A source familiar with how Gabbard and the White House interact told the POLITICO that Trump believes she "doesn't add anything to any conversation."

