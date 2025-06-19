Headlines

Air India Says Plane 'Well-maintained' Before Crash

By AFP news
Indian authorities are yet to detail what caused the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner to crash in Ahmedabad
Indian authorities are yet to detail what caused the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner to crash in Ahmedabad AFP

Air India's Boeing plane was "well-maintained" before it crashed a week ago, killing all but one of 242 people on board, the airline said Thursday.

Indian authorities are yet to detail what caused the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner to hurtle to the ground in the western city of Ahmedabad, where at least 38 people were also left dead.

As investigators attempt to retrieve data from the plane's black boxes -- the cockpit voice recorder and the flight data recorder -- the airline said that no problems were detected with the jet before the disaster.

Related

"The plane was well-maintained, with its last major check in June 2023," Air India said in a statement.

"Its right engine was overhauled in March 2025, and the left engine was inspected in April 2025. Both the aircraft and engines were regularly monitored, showing no issues before the flight," the airline said.

The London-bound jet burst into a fireball when it smashed into a residential area of Ahmedabad moments after takeoff.

Initial checks since the crash on Air India's Dreamliners "did not reveal any major safety concerns", the country's civil aviation regulator said Tuesday.

India's aviation investigative unit said Thursday the probe was "progressing steadily".

"Key recovery work, including site documentation and evidence collection, has been completed, and further analysis is now underway," the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau said in a statement.

Air India said there were 169 Indian passengers, 53 British, seven Portuguese and a Canadian on board the flight, as well as 12 crew members.

The airline said Thursday the pilots were accomplished flyers.

"The flight was led by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a highly experienced pilot and trainer with over 10,000 hours flying widebody aircraft," it said.

"First Officer Clive Kunder, had over 3,400 hours of flying experience."

While investigators try to piece together what went wrong, families of dozens of victims are still waiting for their loved ones to be identified.

As of Thursday, 210 victims have been identified through DNA testing, state health minister Rushikesh Patel said.

Tags
Air, India, Crash, Latest
Most Read
Hegseth Loomer_06182025_1

Hegseth Attempts to Cut Off Democratic Senator After Asking If He Discussed Security Firing With MAGA Influencer: 'Your Time is Up'

Indian authorities are yet to detail what caused the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner to crash in Ahmedabad
Air India Says Plane 'Well-maintained' Before Crash
Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman and Husband Killed in Targeted Attack
GOP Senator Slammed for 'Joking' About Minnesota Assassination That Killed Top State Democrat: 'Show Some Respect'
Trump Musk Divorce_06052025_1
Elon Musk Publicly Posts Drug Test Results After Trump Reportedly Called Him a 'Big Time Drug Addict' Following Feud
Trump's $400M Qatari Jet Gift or Ethical Dilemma
MAGA Podcaster Calls for Trump Impeachment Over President's Iran Response: 'All of His Supporters Should Turn on Him'
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan And What Is Operation Sindoor: What You Need To Know