Sports

Former Sox Outfielder Johnny Damon Calls Rafael Devers Trade 'Horrible' For Everyone—But Why?

Damon called the Sox-Devers split horrible, but he got why it had to happen.

By

Boston Red Sox faithful are still stunned by the offseason blockbuster deal that saw Rafael Devers shipped off to the San Francisco Giants, and ex-Sox outfielder Johnny Damon isn't mincing words about it.

This week, Damon called the move "just horrible for everyone," echoing the feelings of a fanbase distraught to lose one of its stars.

Devers' Boston Departure Leaves Bad Taste

Former Sox Outfielder Johnny Damon Calls Rafael Devers Trade 'Horrible' Former Sox Outfielder Johnny Damon Calls Rafael Devers Trade 'Horrible'

In an exclusive interview with TMZ Sports, Damon delivered some powerful comments about the Sox-Devers trade.

Rafael Devers was not only a power-hitting third baseman but also the soul of Boston's offense and a pillar of the franchise's foundation. To many, his exit was sudden and charged emotionally. Damon shared those feelings when he spoke, calling it "horrible."

While disappointed, Damon recognized what could have made the trade inevitable. He cited the rising tension between Devers and the Red Sox organization regarding position expectations and said the disagreement most likely generated "distractions the team needed to ease."

Financial Flexibility Played a Role

There's another layer to the trade, and that involves economics. By trading Devers, the Red Sox cleared a huge block of their payroll, something Damon feels could position Boston for future success.

According to Damon, trading Devers opened up millions, citing the financial freedom the team now has to go after younger players and future stars. But he did say that this approach has real danger.

"Will they regret it? If Devers goes out and wins a couple MVPs and a couple championships, absolutely they will," said Damon. "But I think the Red Sox are thinking about right now and they're younger and there's no distraction right now."

East Coast Baseball vs. West Coast Vibes

While the Giants are a solid team with a rich history, Damon was concerned about how Devers would adapt to life on the West Coast. He pointed out the disparity in intensity, media attention, and fan interaction between East Coast baseball and the West Coast's relaxed vibe.

As for Damon, nothing compares to playing in Boston. Even the energy from the passionate fans is just on another level.

Damon Still Optimistic for the Red Sox's Future

Now retired and leading his successful A-GAME beverage company, Damon remains a proud supporter of the Red Sox. While losing Devers hurts, he sees a promising future for the franchise.

Meanwhile, Sports Illustrated reported that Devers knew what was lacking for the San Francisco Giants. The lineup needs a third baseman, especially with the injured Matt Chapman.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com

Tags
Boston red sox
© Copyright 2025 Sports World News, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Hegseth Loomer_06182025_1

Hegseth Attempts to Cut Off Democratic Senator After Asking If He Discussed Security Firing With MAGA Influencer: 'Your Time is Up'

Indian authorities are yet to detail what caused the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner to crash in Ahmedabad
Air India Says Plane 'Well-maintained' Before Crash
Trump Musk Divorce_06052025_1
Elon Musk Publicly Posts Drug Test Results After Trump Reportedly Called Him a 'Big Time Drug Addict' Following Feud
Trump's $400M Qatari Jet Gift or Ethical Dilemma
MAGA Podcaster Calls for Trump Impeachment Over President's Iran Response: 'All of His Supporters Should Turn on Him'
Tulsi Gabbard
Trump Contemplating Axing Tulsi Gabbard's Office, Saying She 'Doesn't Add Anything' to His Admin: Report
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know