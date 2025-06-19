Former Sox Outfielder Johnny Damon Calls Rafael Devers Trade 'Horrible' For Everyone—But Why?

Boston Red Sox faithful are still stunned by the offseason blockbuster deal that saw Rafael Devers shipped off to the San Francisco Giants, and ex-Sox outfielder Johnny Damon isn't mincing words about it.

This week, Damon called the move "just horrible for everyone," echoing the feelings of a fanbase distraught to lose one of its stars.

Devers' Boston Departure Leaves Bad Taste

In an exclusive interview with TMZ Sports, Damon delivered some powerful comments about the Sox-Devers trade.

Rafael Devers was not only a power-hitting third baseman but also the soul of Boston's offense and a pillar of the franchise's foundation. To many, his exit was sudden and charged emotionally. Damon shared those feelings when he spoke, calling it "horrible."

While disappointed, Damon recognized what could have made the trade inevitable. He cited the rising tension between Devers and the Red Sox organization regarding position expectations and said the disagreement most likely generated "distractions the team needed to ease."

Financial Flexibility Played a Role

There's another layer to the trade, and that involves economics. By trading Devers, the Red Sox cleared a huge block of their payroll, something Damon feels could position Boston for future success.

According to Damon, trading Devers opened up millions, citing the financial freedom the team now has to go after younger players and future stars. But he did say that this approach has real danger.

"Will they regret it? If Devers goes out and wins a couple MVPs and a couple championships, absolutely they will," said Damon. "But I think the Red Sox are thinking about right now and they're younger and there's no distraction right now."

East Coast Baseball vs. West Coast Vibes

While the Giants are a solid team with a rich history, Damon was concerned about how Devers would adapt to life on the West Coast. He pointed out the disparity in intensity, media attention, and fan interaction between East Coast baseball and the West Coast's relaxed vibe.

As for Damon, nothing compares to playing in Boston. Even the energy from the passionate fans is just on another level.

Damon Still Optimistic for the Red Sox's Future

Now retired and leading his successful A-GAME beverage company, Damon remains a proud supporter of the Red Sox. While losing Devers hurts, he sees a promising future for the franchise.

Meanwhile, Sports Illustrated reported that Devers knew what was lacking for the San Francisco Giants. The lineup needs a third baseman, especially with the injured Matt Chapman.

