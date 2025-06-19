Adobe Indigo: Camera App Brings Computational Photography to iPhones With Full Manual Controls

If you are fond of using a third-party camera app on your iPhone, then Adobe's new "Project Indigo" app is for you as it brings a different kind of approach to the smartphone's photography capabilities.

While the built-in camera app and lens of the iPhone already bring great features, Adobe's Project Indigo aims to bring higher quality for each shot.

Per the company's claims, it can deliver an "SLR" quality for your images, offering a more natural look for the photos it produces, and it is available with full manual controls like a professional or mirrorless camera.

Adobe Indigo Brings 'Computational Photography'

Last week, Adobe unveiled its new "Project Indigo" to the world, and it brings a different kind of experience to users as it is focused on capturing images via iPhones and improving image quality.

The new app was developed by a team of researchers under the Adobe Nextcam team, and it also received help from a former Google engineer known for his work on the Pixel camera, Marc Levoy.

This new experimental camera app offers what the company refers to as "computational photography" and it centers on capturing a "burst of photos" instead of a single one and then combining them together to produce high-quality content.

Project Indigo centers on producing images with "lower noise and higher dynamic range," and this, in turn, brings image quality that is akin to an SLR camera which is known for being the preferred equipment of professionals.

Adobe Indigo for iPhones: Full Manual Control

Apart from the computational photography capabilities of Project Indigo, it also offers full manual controls that are available on professional cameras, as well as other third-party apps that feature these. It includes controls for shutter speed, ISO, white balance, focus, and more.

Project Indigo is now available to download for free on the Apple App Store.

Adobe's Latest Features For Editing Suite

Adobe may have been losing footing in creative editing suites in the past years, but the company joined the massive AI wave and delivered a new kind of experience for its platforms. The Firefly AI suite from Adobe has since delivered different kinds of features for its editing platforms, with Photoshop receiving capabilities like Generative Fill that can create content straight from prompts.

The company's video editing platform, Premiere Pro, also received a generative AI upgrade thanks to Firefly, and it brings one of the most advanced AI video generators in the market. The good thing is that users who have generated video content for their projects in Premiere Pro may also edit the content they create directly on the platform.

It is important to note that Adobe also promises that the generative AI content that they produce is "ethical," and this is because its models are trained on licensed content that they and their users produce.

This means that Adobe's generative AI content only offers licensed generations from its platform, including Adobe Stock, and brings a worry-free experience to all.

Originally published on Tech Times