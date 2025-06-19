Three months left, and we're about to start the 2025 NFL season. Before the regular season kickoffs, Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier is at the center of the trade rumors.

Having established Bijan Robinson as their premier RB, Allgeier has emerged as a popular name among analysts interested in possible backfield additions league-wide. But should Atlanta really part with a solid backup such as him?

Trade Talks Heat Up Surrounding Tyler Allgeier

According to Sports Illustrated, NFL analysts started speculating on Allgeier as a trade target before the 2025 NFL Draft. With clubs still searching the league for depth at running back, the noise about the fourth year running back is building again.

The reasoning is straightforward: Allgeier is already the RB2 to Robinson, so he is expendable in the minds of many. The Falcons might not be so quick to bid farewell to a player who brings experience and production to the table, though.

Powerful Resume and Contract Status

Though a reserve, Allgeier has been more than adequate. He had a 1,000-yard rushing season in 2022. He averaged 4.7 yards per rush and ended the season with 732 total yards last season.

But here's the twist — Allgeier is about to enter the final season of his rookie contract and will be an unrestricted free agent come 2026. The Falcons may not be interested in keeping him beyond this year, and that leaves room for a possible trade to get value back.

The Case to Keep Allgeier in Atlanta

Though his contract status makes him a trade commodity, Atlanta's aspirations for next season might have other ideas. The Falcons are predicted to be a playoff contender in 2025, particularly with second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. emerging into a more prominent role.

If Robinson were to become hurt at any time this year, Allgeier is the key. He might not mirror Robinson's explosiveness, but he offers a reliable alternative that few other reserve running backs can.

One more reason Atlanta might hold on to Allgeier is that there is no solid talent waiting in the wings. The depth chart reads Carlos Washington Jr., Elijah Dotson, Nathan Carter, and Jashaun Corbin, and those four have accounted for a total of 18 NFL rushing yards combined. Contrast that with Allgeier, who provides the stability, familiarity within the system, and game-breaking potential all by himself.

Trade Deadline Watch is Next

The best opportunity for a trade would be before the NFL midseason deadline, but only if Atlanta is out of the playoff hunt. If the Falcons falter out of contention, it is strategic reasoning to trade Allgeier for future draft picks rather than lose him for nothing in free agency.

But as long as the team remains in pursuit of a playoff spot, relocating Allgeier appears unlikely. He is still one of the league's best insurance policies at running back, something a championship-contending team can't risk losing.

