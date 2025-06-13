U.S. Politics

Iranian Official Leading Nuclear Negotiation With Trump Killed by Israel, Jeopardizing Breakthrough Deal

Iran has canceled Sunday's meeting with the US.

Israel killed a high-ranking Iranian official leading nuclear talks between President Donald Trump and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Just two days before U.S.-Iran nuclear negotiations were set to begin, Israel assassinated the high-ranking Iranian official leading the talks, putting the breakthrough deal at risk.

Ali Shamkhani was one of several Iranian officials killed in Israel's surprise attack early Friday morning. Shamkhani served as a close aide to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and was responsible for securing an agreement that restored diplomatic ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia, CNN reported.

Shamkhani was also actively involved in facilitating nuclear negotiations between President Donald Trump and Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei. A promising talk was scheduled to take place in Oman on Sunday, but Iran has canceled it following Israel's attack, which killed at least 78 people, including children, high-ranking commanders and nuclear scientists.

Last month, Shamkhani stated that Iran was prepared to make major concessions. These included a formal commitment never to produce nuclear weapons, the destruction of its stockpiles of highly enriched uranium, limiting uranium enrichment to levels required for civilian use, and allowing international inspectors full oversight of the process. In return, Iran demanded the immediate lifting of all economic sanctions.

In an interview with NBC News, Shamkhani said he would have signed an agreement that very day if those conditions were met.

Iranian officials made clear their willingness to strike a deal with the Trump administration. Shamkhani expressed optimism, saying, "If the Americans act as they say, for sure we can have better relations," adding, "It can lead to a better situation in the near future."

However, Shamkhani also issued a warning. He believed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would likely attempt to sabotage the negotiations. He suggested that if the U.S. sidelined Netanyahu's influence, Iran would "easily sign the deal."

