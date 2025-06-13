Headlines

Trump Reveals Details of 'Ultimatum' Issued to Iran Before Israel Attacked

By
Trump Mocked for Calling LA Protesters 'Insurrectionists,' Demanding Jail Time: 'He Pardoned the Insurrectionists'

Donald Trump revealed that he issued a 60-day "ultimatum" to Iran ahead of Israel's recent military strikes that killed several Iranian officers, saying Tehran "should have made a deal."

Tensions between Iran and Israel escalated sharply this week following a deadly Israeli assault targeting Iranian military personnel. In the backdrop, U.S. relations with Iran have remained strained, particularly over the collapse of nuclear negotiations and continued regional hostilities.

Trump has long pressured Iran to agree to a new deal on nuclear development and military activity, often resorting to public threats and high-stakes diplomacy.

Related

Early Friday morning, Trump took to Truth Social to disclose that he had warned Iran two months ago, offering a 60-day window to reach an agreement. "They should have done it," he wrote.

"Today is day 61." He added that while Iran missed the deadline, they "perhaps" now have a second chance. Trump's remarks came shortly after Iran vowed retaliation for the Israeli airstrike, raising fears of further regional conflict.

It remains unclear what specific terms were included in Trump's ultimatum or whether Iran responded in any formal capacity.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Israel, Iran, Donald Trump, Attack

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Trump Leg Braces_06102025_1

Lumps in Trump's Pants Revive Health Concerns as Speculation of 'Leg Braces' Grows Days After Tumbling Up Stairs

'Roblox Lost Currents' Codes June 2025: Grab Free Gold Fast
'Roblox Lost Currents' Codes June 2025: Grab Free Gold Fast to Unlock Sunken Treasures
'Engine Failure!': Final Words From Air India Cockpit
'Engine Failure!': Final Words From Air India Cockpit Moments Before Catastrophic Crash
woman shot LA protests
WATCH: Woman Shot by Police at Point Blank Range With Rubber Bullet While Trying to Get Home During LA Protests
Space Warzone China Slams Trump's Golden Dome Project
Trump Mocked After Claiming Flights From LA to San Francisco Cost $2: This Is 'Why Trump Airlines Failed'
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know