Trump Reveals Details of 'Ultimatum' Issued to Iran Before Israel Attacked

Donald Trump revealed that he issued a 60-day "ultimatum" to Iran ahead of Israel's recent military strikes that killed several Iranian officers, saying Tehran "should have made a deal."

Tensions between Iran and Israel escalated sharply this week following a deadly Israeli assault targeting Iranian military personnel. In the backdrop, U.S. relations with Iran have remained strained, particularly over the collapse of nuclear negotiations and continued regional hostilities.

Trump has long pressured Iran to agree to a new deal on nuclear development and military activity, often resorting to public threats and high-stakes diplomacy.

Early Friday morning, Trump took to Truth Social to disclose that he had warned Iran two months ago, offering a 60-day window to reach an agreement. "They should have done it," he wrote.

"Today is day 61." He added that while Iran missed the deadline, they "perhaps" now have a second chance. Trump's remarks came shortly after Iran vowed retaliation for the Israeli airstrike, raising fears of further regional conflict.

It remains unclear what specific terms were included in Trump's ultimatum or whether Iran responded in any formal capacity.

Originally published on Latin Times