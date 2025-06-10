Headlines

Border Czar Homan Backtracks, Says Admin Has 'No Intention To Arrest' Newsom Despite Trump's Encouragement

"That whole think has been taken out of context," Homan said. He did leave the door open to an arrest in the future

Border czar Thomas Homan
Border czar Tom Homan backtracked on his threat to arrest California Gov. Gavin Newsom over his stance regarding the immigration-related protests unfolding in Los Angeles and the Trump administration's decision to deploy National Guard troops and Marines in the city.

Speaking to CBS News, Homan said "there's no intention to arrest Newsom," claiming previous statements on the matter were "taken out of context." He had warned on Saturday that immigration enforcement operations in the city would continue despite opposition, adding that anyone who stood between agents and their goal would be arrested, even if those people are high-ranking officials.

"You cross that line, it's a felony to knowingly harbor and conceal an illegal alien. It's a felony to impede law enforcement doing their job," Homan said back then. The possibility was endorsed by President Donald Trump, who said it would be "great" if that scenario were to take place.

"I would do it if I were Tom. I think it's great," Trump replied. "Gavin likes the publicity, but I think it would be a great thing." "He's done a terrible job," Trump continued. "Look, I like Gavin Newsom. He's a nice guy but he's grossly incompetent. Everybody knows."

Newsom, in turn, responded with defiance. Speaking with MSNBC, he told Homan to "just get it over with." "He's a tough guy. Why doesn't he do that? He knows where to find me;" the governor added. "That kind of bloviating is exhausting. So, Tom, arrest me. Let's go."

Back to Monday night, the official clarified that California Democrats "haven't crossed that line yet." However, he said that those who do will be subjected to "prosecution." Asked concretely about the possibility, Homan said he will "leave that up to" the Justice Department to determine if anyone moved to prevent ICE officers from conducting operations.

In the meantime, the Trump administration has begun mobilizing hundreds of Marines to Los Angeles to quash protests. About 700 troops are heading to the city, marking an escalation in the administration's use of the military to deal with domestic situations.

