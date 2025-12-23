Sports

MLB Trade Rumors: Pirates Intensify Pursuit of Kazuma Okamoto as MLB Posting Deadline Nears

The Pirates are currently scouting Kazuma Okamoto.

The Pittsburgh Pirates' offseason plans are beginning to take shape, and one name keeps surfacing as a potential game-changer: Kazuma Okamoto.

Nearly a month after first reports linked the Pirates to the Japanese star, new information indicates Pittsburgh's interest is far from casual.

Serious Interest from Pittsburgh

While details around Okamoto's MLB transition remain limited, the Pirates' continued engagement signals genuine intent. Pittsburgh is competing with teams like the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox, both loosely connected to the slugging infielder.

But roster uncertainties cloud those rivals' pursuits. Boston's pursuit of Alex Bregman complicates its fit for Okamoto, while Toronto remains focused on Bo Bichette and other marquee bats.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the team has held multiple virtual meetings with Okamoto as his 45-day posting window approaches its January 4 deadline.

That leaves the door open for Pittsburgh, though it would be premature to call them favorites. The Pirates have historically struggled to land high-profile international free agents, particularly from Japan, and their reputation for conservative spending remains a factor.

Recent Trades Show Win-Now Intent

The Pirates have already made moves this offseason, acquiring Brandon Lowe in a three-team trade and adding Jhostynxon Garcia from Boston. While these moves sacrificed rotation depth, GM Ben Cherington has openly stated the team is still seeking a "proven bat."

Okamoto, though untested in MLB, boasts an elite résumé in Japan. With the Yomiuri Giants, he posted a .277/.361/.521 slash line with 248 home runs, establishing himself as one of NPB's most feared hitters.

Contract Cost Could Be a Major Hurdle

Recent behavior, however, suggests the Pirates may be more willing to spend. The team reportedly explored a massive offer for Kyle Schwarber and showed interest in Josh Naylor before he re-signed elsewhere.

Pittsburgh has also been active in trade discussions for Ketel Marte, signaling ownership may finally back roster upgrades with significant investment.

MLB Trade Rumors ranks Okamoto 19th among the top 50 free agents this offseason, projecting a four-year, $64 million deal. That would be the largest free-agent contract in Pirates history, eclipsing Francisco Liriano's $39 million deal from a decade ago.

How Okamoto Fits Pittsburgh

Defensively, Okamoto profiles as a solid, but not elite, third baseman. Offensively, he would provide an immediate upgrade to a Pirates lineup desperate for power. Signing him would also offer long-term stability, particularly with Lowe approaching free agency next winter.

Adding Okamoto would push Jared Triolo, Nick Gonzales, and Nick Yorke into middle-infield competition, ultimately deepening roster flexibility.

