Carlos Alcaraz Turns US Open Glory Into Ink as New York Tattoos Mark Historic 2025 Season

Carlos Alcaraz is proving once again that he keeps his promises. Fresh off a dominant 2025 campaign, the world No. 1 has officially commemorated his latest US Open triumph with two new tattoos inspired by New York City's most iconic landmarks.

Alcaraz Reveals Statue of Liberty and Brooklyn Bridge Tattoos

In an Instagram post, the Spanish tennis player revealed that he got inked with the detailed designs of the Statue of Liberty and the Brooklyn Bridge.

Alcaraz shared photos of the tattoo process on social media, confirming that the long-teased tribute to his New York success was finally complete. As promised to his fans, he would get a tattoo as part of the celebration of his 2025 US Open final win against his rival Jannik Sinner.

Alcaraz's Tattoo Was Personal

Alcaraz revealed that the tattoos were part of a personal bet made at the start of the tournament. He vowed to ink both the Brooklyn Bridge and the Statue of Liberty, along with the date of the final, to honor what he described as a "special" moment in his career.

True to his word, he visited his longtime tattoo artist, Ganga, and turned that promise into permanent art.

This ritual has become a defining part of Alcaraz's Grand Slam journey. His tattoo tradition began with his first US Open title in 2022, which he marked with the date "11.09.22" on his left arm. Since then, each major victory has added a new symbol to his growing collection.

Tattoos That Tell a Grand Slam Story

As Alcaraz's career has soared, so has the creativity behind his tattoos. He previously added the Eiffel Tower to represent Roland Garros, a strawberry for Wimbledon, and his personal mantra, "cabeza, corazon y cojones" as a reflection of his mindset on court.

The New York landmarks now symbolize his two US Open championships and his deep connection to Flushing Meadows.

In 2025 alone, Alcaraz captured two Grand Slam titles, defending his Roland Garros crown in a dramatic five-set final and lifting his second US Open trophy. Those wins pushed his career major total to six and further cemented his status as the face of men's tennis.

The Tattoo Still Missing

When asked what he would ink if he finally wins the Australian Open, Alcaraz did not hesitate to say that he would get a kangaroo tattoo, according to Tennis.com.

Alcaraz's Next Road to a Career Grand Slam

Away from the court, Alcaraz has also made headlines by ending his seven-year partnership with coach Juan Carlos Ferrero. The surprise split, announced just weeks before the Australian Open, raised eyebrows across the tennis world.

Notably, Melbourne remains the only Grand Slam where Alcaraz has yet to advance past the quarterfinals.

