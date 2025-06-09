Manhunt Underway For LA Rioters Who Hurled Rocks At ICE Agents in Wake of Fiery Protests

As clashes between police and protesters continue to flare up in Los Angeles, Trump administration officials are planning to aggressively go after those deemed to interfere with law enforcement.

Over the weekend, ICE activities in the L.A.'s fashion district and also at a Home Depot caused a wave of protests in sections of the city. In some instances, the clashes turned violent. Trump's border czar Tom Homan dispute suggestions that all of the activities were immigration raids. He told NBC News that authorities were executing federal warrants related to a criminal investigation.

"The fashion district wasn't an immigration raid. It was in service of three criminal warrants at locations based on a large criminal conspiracy that ICE is investigating," Homan said. "That has to do with money laundering, tax evasion, and customs fraud."

Homan also said that the activities involved arresting public safety threats. However, Homan also admitted that others picked up in the raids did not have criminal records or warrants.

"We're going to enforce immigration law, especially in sanctuary cities where we can't get the bad guy in the safety and security of a jail. They release them to the street, and we have to go to the street and find them. And when we find them, many times they are with others," Homan said. "Others who are in the United States illegally but may not be a criminal target... That's what sanctuary cities get."

President Trump sent in the national guard in an attempt to quell the violence, a move condemned by California Governor Gavin Newsom: "President Trump's move to deploy California's National Guard is an alarming abuse of power. Governors are the Commanders in Chief of their National Guard and the federal government activating them in their own borders without consulting or working with a state's governor is ineffective and dangerous."

Newsome also called the immigration sweeps as "chaotic" and "cruel," adding that they were designed to meet arbitrary arrest quotas. "Donald Trump's chaos is eroding trust, tearing families apart, and undermining the workers and industries that power America's economy," Newsom said.

Meanwhile, Trump officials publicly said those deemed to be interfering with law enforcement would face consequences, and the administration began combing through videos hoping to identify protesters.

It doesn't matter if you're a judge, a member of Congress, or a protestor in Los Angeles:



If you obstruct or assault a law enforcement officer, this Department of Justice will prosecute you. — Attorney General Pamela Bondi

U.S. Attorney tells federal investigators are combing through video from recent protests in LA and will be making arrests.

The FBI is offering an award of $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of one man. According to the FBI, on June 7 at approximately 3:30 p.m., the man threw rocks at law enforcement vehicles on Alondra Boulevard in Paramount, California, injuring a federal officer and damaging government vehicles.

Footage of the incident was posted to X.

Felon that should be charged with attempted murder, hurls rocks at Border Patrol and unmarked Federal vehicles leaving Paramount California.

