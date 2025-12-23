NBA Trade Rumors: Are Knicks Moving Forward Without Guerschon Yabusele?

As the February 5 NBA trade deadline approaches, the New York Knicks are quietly reassessing their roster, and Guerschon Yabusele has emerged as a potential trade chip.

According to league sources, New York is open to moving the veteran forward as it looks to address clear weaknesses in ball-handling depth and frontcourt support.

Yabusele's Knicks Tenure Falls Short of Expectations

Yabusele entered the season as the Knicks' most notable free-agent signing, returning to the NBA after a productive five-year run in Europe. However, his impact has been minimal through the first two months of the campaign.

According to James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, the French forward's perimeter efficiency has dipped, limiting his offensive value in Tom Thibodeau's rotation. Aside from that, he's only shooting below 40 percent from the field, not to mention his mediocre average of three points and 2.2 rebounds per game, which lasts under 10 minutes.

The struggles are a stark contrast to Yabusele's solid production in Philadelphia last season, raising questions about his fit within New York's system and whether he factors into the team's long-term plans.

Contract Situation Complicates Trade Scenarios

Yabusele's contract could further complicate trade talks. He is earning $5.5 million this season and holds a $5.7 million player option for 2026–27. League executives believe the Knicks may need to attach additional assets to move his deal, particularly given his limited role and production.

With New York operating near the hard cap, financial flexibility remains extremely tight, forcing the front office to be precise with any deadline maneuvering.

Potential Trade Targets to Watch

According to Hoops Rumors, several names have surfaced as realistic options given New York's cap limitations. Since the Knicks badly need someone who can be a floor general when Jalen Brunson is out, signing Jose Alvarado from the Pelicans is a smart move. He's easily attainable with second-round picks, and the team could use his perimeter defense and playmaking.

Another name on the lookout is Bulls' guard Ayo Dosunmu. This defensive guard can effectively be a menace in transition with his ball-handling.

If the Knicks can't sign these point guards, they can move on to Marvin Bagley III of the Wizards. He's a low-cost frontcourt option who provides scoring and rebounding as a third big.

Knicks Prioritize Ball-Handling, Frontcourt Insurance

The Knicks' trade focus goes beyond simply moving salary. New York continues to search for a reliable secondary ball-handler to steady the offense when Jalen Brunson is off the floor. Rookie Tyler Kolek has shown flashes but entrusting him with a major role during a playoff push remains risky.

Up front, the Knicks also need depth behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson. While Robinson has delivered elite rebounding in limited minutes, his ongoing load management due to injury concerns leaves New York vulnerable if issues arise down the stretch.

