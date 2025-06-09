U.S.

Trump Admin Mobilizing a Full Marine Battalion To LA To Quash Protests

The troops are set to join National Guard deployed in the city

President Donald Trump

The Trump administration has reportedly begun mobilizing hundreds of Marines to Los Angeles to quash ongoing protests in the city, CNN reported on Monday.

Concretely, a full Marine battalion is heading to Los Angeles, marking an escalation in the administration's use of the military to deal with domestic situations. The outlet noted that, just like with National Guard troops already deployed, Marines are prohibited from conducting law enforcement activity unless President Donald Trump invokes the Insurrection Act.

Trump has also supported border czar Tom Homan's threat to arrest California Governor Gavin Newsom due to his opposition to law enforcement operations and the ensuing protests.

While returning to the White House following an administration meeting at Camp David, the president was told Newsom is "daring Tom Homan to come and arrest him," then asked whether he should.

"I would do it if I were Tom. I think it's great," Trump replied. "Gavin likes the publicity, but I think it would be a great thing." "He's done a terrible job," Trump continued. "Look, I like Gavin Newsom. He's a nice guy but he's grossly incompetent. Everybody knows."

Homan initially threatened to arrest Newsom on Saturday after the California governor condemned the Trump administration's violent raids across the state. Homan stated that even high-ranking officials who "knowingly harbor and conceal an illegal alien. It's a felony to impede law enforcement doing their job."

In his response on MSNBC, Newsom told Homan to "just get it over with."

"He's a tough guy. Why doesn't he do that? He knows where to find me," the governor continued. "That kind of bloviating is exhausting. So, Tom, arrest me. Let's go."

Protests erupted Friday after agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) carried out coordinated immigration enforcement operations throughout the city, resulting in the detention of more than 100 undocumented immigrants.

In response, President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles, leading to violent clashes with demonstrators across the city. They will now be joined by the Marines.

