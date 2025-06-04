Musk Slams Republicans Who Voted for Trump's 'Pork-Filled' Budget Bill: 'You Know You Did Wrong'

Tesla CEO and former government employee Elon Musk took to his platform X to slam Republicans who voted for what he called the "pork-filled" budget bill supported by President Donald Trump.

Trump's "one big, beautiful bill" passed the House by a narrow vote in late May, sending it to the Senate and expected to be voted on in July.

Despite the Trump administration's promise earlier this year to cut back on government spending, the bill includes plans to raise the debt ceiling by about $4 trillion. This part of the bill Musk has taken particular interest in, causing him to post a series of tweets scorning the lawmakers who passed the bill.

"I'm sorry, but I just can't stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination," Musk wrote in a tweet Tuesday afternoon. "Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it."

The tweet quickly amassed millions of views and thousands of comments as supporters of the world's richest man, who became a very vocal supporter of Trump during his 2024 campaign, tuned in to hear what the former Trump adviser had to say.

"It will massively increase the already gigantic budget deficit to $2.5 trillion (!!!) and burden America citizens with crushingly unsustainable debt," Musk continued in another tweet.

At the start of Trump's second-term, he named Musk a temporary government employee to help lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a task force dedicated to reducing federal spending and waste. However, he believes that by increasing the debt ceiling and allowing Congress to spend more money, the bill goes against the work of his team.

"I was disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit, not just decreases it, and undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing," he previously told "CBS Sunday Morning." "I think a bill can be big or it can be beautiful, but I don't know if it can be both."

Musk remarked, "Congress is making America bankrupt," in one final tweet as a part of the rant. The billionaire also pushed Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie's tweet, which said Musk was "right" about the bill. Massie was one of just two Republicans to vote "no" on the spending bill.

The spending bill has continued to dominate conversations in political spaces across the country, not only about the debt ceiling but also as the bill would add restrictions to Medicaid. Protestors and constituents across the country have been seen hounding their lawmakers on the subject, urging them to protect their healthcare.

Originally published on Latin Times