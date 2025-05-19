Donald Trump Jr Questions How Dr Jill Biden Missed Her Husband's Cancer. Her Degree is in Education, Not Medicine

Donald Trump Jr. sparked backlash this week after questioning how Jill Biden failed to detect her husband's prostate cancer diagnosis—despite her doctorate being in education, not medicine.

Former President Joe Biden was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that had metastasized to his bones, according to a statement from his personal office. The 82-year-old began experiencing increased urinary symptoms, prompting doctors to find a prostate nodule.

The diagnosis comes in light of ongoing scrutiny over Biden's health, the backlash of which played a central role in his decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race.

Shortly after the news broke, Donald Trump Jr. posted on X questioning whether Dr. Jill Biden had missed signs of "stage five metastatic cancer" or if the diagnosis had been hidden from the public.

What I want to know is how did Dr. Jill Biden miss stage five metastatic cancer or is this yet another coverup??? pic.twitter.com/fSqtDmcX4p — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 18, 2025

The post, which wrongly implied she had a medical degree, triggered a wave of conspiracy theories from MAGA influencers and far-right commentators, who suggested the Biden administration deliberately concealed his condition, the Daily Beast reported.

Jill Biden obtained a doctorate in education from the University of Delaware in January 2007, allowing her to use the title of "doctor." She continued working as an English professor at a Virginia community college while also serving as second lady when Joe Biden served as vice president to former President Barack Obama.

Biden and his family are now reviewing treatment options. His condition—though serious—is considered hormone-sensitive, which means it may respond well to available therapies.

Originally published on Latin Times