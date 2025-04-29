Woman Who Drove Into Illinois Daycare And Killed 4 Children Identified, Still Not In Custody

The driver of the vehicle that crashed into a Chatham, Illinois, after-school daycare, killing three children and a teenager, has been identified by the police as 44-year-old food service worker Marianne Akers, who, as of now, walks free.

The Sangamon County Coroner's Office confirmed the victims included three children and one young adult: Kathryn Corley, 7; Alma Buhnerkempe, 7; Ainsley Johnson, 8; and Rylee Britton, 18. All were pronounced dead at the scene from multiple blunt force injuries.

The coroner's report stated that "All four girls were pronounced deceased at the scene. Postmortem procedures done today indicate that they all died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the incident."

According to the authorities, six more children were injured and taken to hospitals, with one in critical condition. The accident occurred when Akers' black Jeep SUV veered off the road "for unknown reasons" into a field, slamming directly into the rear of the Youth Needing Other Things (YNOT) After School Camp.

Authorities from the Illinois State Police and the Sangamon County Coroner's Office are investigating the crash, which they do not believe was intentional, stating that it did not "appear to be a targeted attack."

Akers, who was uninjured, has not been taken into custody and is undergoing evaluation at a local hospital, with state police stating, "Akers is not in custody at this time as the cause of the crash remains under investigation."

The police also denied on its Facebook page rumors that the driver was driving intoxicated. Akers did a DUI test on the scene, and the results of the toxicology tests are still pending.

Ainsley Johnson, age 8

Rylee Britton, age 18, of Springfield

Kathryn Corley, age 7

Ainsley Johnson, age 8

Rylee Britton, age 18, of Springfield

Kathryn Corley, age 7

Alma Buhnerkempe, age 7

My administration is closely monitoring the crash in Chatham.



As we continue to learn more, please follow the guidance of all local authorities.



Let's wrap our arms around the community tonight as we receive updates on the situation. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) April 28, 2025

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker expressed condolences and urged community support, stating, "Let's wrap our arms around the community tonight as we receive updates on the situation." The Illinois State Police stated, "ISP offers its sincere and heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, and Chatham community during this difficult time." On the homepage of YNOT's website, the organization wrote, "Please keep the families of Chatham YNOT and our staff in your prayers. We could sure use them."

The community in Chatham, a village of 14,000 people just south of the Illinois state capital, Springfield, remains in mourning over the accident, with tributes being brought to the scene of the crash.

