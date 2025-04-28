World

Philippines Denies 'Irresponsible' Chinese Report On Disputed Reef

By AFP news
The Sandy Cay reef lie near Thitu Island, or Pag-asa
The Sandy Cay reef lie near Thitu Island, or Pag-asa AFP

The Philippines on Monday slammed an "irresponsible" Chinese state media report claiming a disputed reef in the South China Sea was under Beijing's control, saying the status quo was unchanged.

The Sandy Cay reef lies near Thitu Island, or Pag-asa, where the Philippines stations troops and maintains a coast guard monitoring base.

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said Saturday that the country's coast guard had "implemented maritime control" over Tiexian Reef, part of Sandy Cay, in mid-April.

The Philippines and China have been engaged in months of confrontations over the South China Sea, which Beijing claims nearly in its entirety despite an international ruling that its assertion has no legal basis.

"There is no truth whatsoever to the claim of the China Coast Guard that the (Sandy Cay sandbanks) have been seized," National Security Council spokesman Jonathan Malaya told a Monday press conference.

"It's in the interest of the People's Republic of China to use the information space to intimidate and harass," he said, calling the Sandy Cay report a "made-up" story that had been "irresponsible" to disseminate.

CCTV on Saturday published a photograph of four coast guard officials posing with a national flag on the reef's white surface, in what the broadcaster described as a "vow of sovereignty".

There do not appear to be any signs that China has permanently occupied or built a structure on the reef, which is a group of small sandbanks in the Spratly Islands.

Both the Philippine and Chinese coast guards have issued statements in the past 24 hours describing successful missions in which they landed on the reef to exercise their claims of sovereignty.

In recent months, Beijing and Manila have blamed each other for causing what they describe as the ecological degradation of several disputed landforms in the South China Sea.

The US and Philippine militaries are currently conducting joint exercises that Beijing has said constitute a threat to regional stability.

Chinese warships have been spotted in Philippine waters since those bilateral "Balikatan" exercises kicked off last week, with aircraft carrier Shandong reportedly coming within 2.23 nautical miles (about four kilometres) of northern Babuyan Island.

Tags
Philippines, Chinese
Most Read
ICE Arrests Nearly 800 Migrants in Florida in ‘First of

ICE Arrests Nearly 800 Migrants In 'First Of Its Kind' 4-Day 'Operation Tidal Wave'

Zelensky is pleading for the Western coalition that has been helping Kyiv to hold strong
North Korean Missile Fired By Russia At Kyiv Contained US-Made Parts: Zelensky
The Russian army says it has driven Ukraine out of the border Kursk region with the help of North Korean soldiers
Russia Says Retook Kursk From Ukraine With North Korean Help
newborn
Mother Arrested For Allegedly Selling Newborn Baby For $2,300 To Couple
Australia: 3 Drown, 1 Critical in Beach Near Melbourne
Mysterious Sea Creature With Fang-Like Teeth Washes On Beach
Editor's Pick
California Hollywood Sign
Economy

California Overtakes Japan To Become World's Fourth-Largest Economy — But Challenges Loom

Gold hit $2,141.79 per ounce to break a record it had reached in December
China

China's First 'Gold Melting ATM' Goes Viral As Customers Deposit Jewelry, Get Paid For Value

Tauseef MUSTAFA
India

'Like A Storm': Witnesses Describe Deadly Kashmir Attack

Colombia
World

Colombia Faces Worst Humanitarian Outlook Since Peace Deal, Report Warns