A shooting near Brown University in Rhode Island on Saturday has left the campus community reeling as police confirm the suspect remains at large and students are being urged to take shelter.

The incident, which occurred during the university's final examination period, triggered a massive multi-agency response and a period of significant informational confusion regarding the apprehension of the perpetrator.

Shooting Reported During Final Exams

The shooting was first reported during mid-afternoon on Saturday in the vicinity of the Barus & Holley building—a primary hub for the university's engineering and physics departments. According to emergency alerts, students were instructed to lock doors, silence mobile phones, and remain hidden.

Conflicting reports from official channels further complicated the situation. University officials initially informed students that a suspect was in custody. However, they later issued a correction, stating that police have not yet apprehended any individual connected to the violence.

Multiple Victims and Ongoing Search

Police confirmed that multiple people were shot in the incident, although details about casualties and the condition of those affected remain limited as authorities continue to gather information. Preliminary reports from law enforcement sources suggest a significant casualty count.

Initial assessments indicate that at least two victims were dead and about 20 others were injured, though officials noted some injuries may have been sustained during the panicked evacuation of the building rather than by gunfire. Emergency services are on high alert, with officers patrolling surrounding streets and residents are urged to avoid areas near the affected buildings.

The university has relocated students to secure locations and continues to provide updates through its official communication channels.

Police and University Response

Providence Police and campus law enforcement stressed that the situation remains fluid. Kristy DosReis, Chief Public Information Officer for Providence, stated that authorities are in the preliminary stages of a complex investigation.

The university's emergency alert system has reiterated that the area remains an active scene. Officials have emphasised the need for the public to stay clear of the affected zones to allow tactical teams unhindered access to the campus infrastructure.

Community Impact and Messages from Leaders

The shooting has sent shockwaves across Providence and the broader academic community. Local officials and political leaders have expressed sorrow and offered support to victims and their families.

Rhode Island's governor has advised residents to stay clear of the area and monitor official channels for updates. Meanwhile, community figures acknowledged the deep emotional toll the event has had on students and staff.

In the immediate aftermath, many on campus described a scene of confusion and fear, with students sheltering in classrooms and offices as police carried out their search. The disruption of final exams and the uncertainty about the suspect's whereabouts have left many struggling to come to terms with the violence.

Ongoing Investigation

As night fell, a heavy law enforcement presence remained around the Barus & Holley facility. Detectives are reportedly reviewing high-definition CCTV footage from the engineering complex to identify the shooter and determine a motive. Officials have cautioned that all details are preliminary and have urged the public to rely exclusively on verified updates from the university and the Providence Police Department.

