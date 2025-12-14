U.S. Crime & Justice

Brown University Shooting: Suspect Remains At Large – Police Urges Students to Shelter

Police urge students to shelter after a shooting near Brown University, as the suspect remains at large.

By
Brown University Shooting

A shooting near Brown University in Rhode Island on Saturday has left the campus community reeling as police confirm the suspect remains at large and students are being urged to take shelter.

The incident, which occurred during the university's final examination period, triggered a massive multi-agency response and a period of significant informational confusion regarding the apprehension of the perpetrator.

Shooting Reported During Final Exams

The shooting was first reported during mid-afternoon on Saturday in the vicinity of the Barus & Holley building—a primary hub for the university's engineering and physics departments. According to emergency alerts, students were instructed to lock doors, silence mobile phones, and remain hidden.

Conflicting reports from official channels further complicated the situation. University officials initially informed students that a suspect was in custody. However, they later issued a correction, stating that police have not yet apprehended any individual connected to the violence.

Multiple Victims and Ongoing Search

Police confirmed that multiple people were shot in the incident, although details about casualties and the condition of those affected remain limited as authorities continue to gather information. Preliminary reports from law enforcement sources suggest a significant casualty count.

Initial assessments indicate that at least two victims were dead and about 20 others were injured, though officials noted some injuries may have been sustained during the panicked evacuation of the building rather than by gunfire. Emergency services are on high alert, with officers patrolling surrounding streets and residents are urged to avoid areas near the affected buildings.

The university has relocated students to secure locations and continues to provide updates through its official communication channels.

Police and University Response

Providence Police and campus law enforcement stressed that the situation remains fluid. Kristy DosReis, Chief Public Information Officer for Providence, stated that authorities are in the preliminary stages of a complex investigation.

The university's emergency alert system has reiterated that the area remains an active scene. Officials have emphasised the need for the public to stay clear of the affected zones to allow tactical teams unhindered access to the campus infrastructure.

Community Impact and Messages from Leaders

The shooting has sent shockwaves across Providence and the broader academic community. Local officials and political leaders have expressed sorrow and offered support to victims and their families.

Rhode Island's governor has advised residents to stay clear of the area and monitor official channels for updates. Meanwhile, community figures acknowledged the deep emotional toll the event has had on students and staff.

In the immediate aftermath, many on campus described a scene of confusion and fear, with students sheltering in classrooms and offices as police carried out their search. The disruption of final exams and the uncertainty about the suspect's whereabouts have left many struggling to come to terms with the violence.

Ongoing Investigation

As night fell, a heavy law enforcement presence remained around the Barus & Holley facility. Detectives are reportedly reviewing high-definition CCTV footage from the engineering complex to identify the shooter and determine a motive. Officials have cautioned that all details are preliminary and have urged the public to rely exclusively on verified updates from the university and the Providence Police Department.

Originally published on IBTimes UK

Tags
Brown University, Rhode Island, Shooting, Police, Usa

© Copyright IBTimes 2025. All rights reserved.

Most Read
Google Maps Launches Easier Access to 'Your Recent Places'

Google Quietly Upgrades Gemini With a Stunning New Maps Experience

MONTENEGRO-JUSTICE-COURT-CRYPTOCURRENCY
Crypto Fraudster Do Kwon Gets 15 Years for $40 Billion Terra/Luna Collapse That Triggered 2022 Crash
NBA Offseason Rumors: Domantas Sabonis Wants Answers About this Future—Will
NBA Trade Rumors: Could These 2 Teams Give Domantas Sabonis a Championship Run?
WWE Wrestlepalooza Rumors: Did John Cena Personally Decide to Lose
John Cena Retirement: WWE Superstars, Backstage Crew Pay Tribute Ahead of Final Match
Beer Giant Anheuser-Busch Announces Sale of Newark Brewery, Shuts Two
Beer Giant Anheuser-Busch Announces Sale of Newark Brewery, Shuts Two Others
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice