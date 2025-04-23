Tech

EU Fines Apple And Meta $797 Million In First Crackdown Under New Digital Law

The European Union is investigating Apple, Meta and Google for potential antitrust violations. Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The European Union has imposed its first major penalties under the newly enacted Digital Markets Act (DMA), fining tech giants Apple and Meta a combined €700 million ($797 million) for violating the sweeping competition law.

The European Commission, the EU's executive body, announced Wednesday that Apple has been fined €500 million ($570 million), while Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, faces a €200 million ($228 million) penalty.

The fines mark the EU's initial enforcement action under the DMA, which aims to curb the market dominance of so-called "gatekeeper" platforms and ensure fair competition across the digital economy.

The move has drawn sharp criticism from the Trump administration, which has accused the EU of unfairly targeting American technology companies through regulatory overreach.

The penalties signal the EU's determination to uphold its new digital rulebook, which came into effect earlier this year and targets the business practices of the world's largest tech firms operating in Europe.

This is a developing story.

