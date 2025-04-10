U.S. Education

Florida Teacher Fired For Using Student's 'Preferred' Name Without Parent Approval

By
Melissa Calhoun will not have her contract renewed at the Florida high school where she has taught for the past ten years, due to 2023 legislation barring teachers from using any name other than a student's legal name without their parents' consent.

A Florida teacher who honored a student's requested nickname without written consent from their parents lost her job at Satellite High School in Brevard County.

Melissa Calhoun, a longtime educator with over a decade of service in the district, will not have her contract renewed, according to Brevard Public Schools. The district says Calhoun knowingly violated a 2023 Florida law requiring teachers to obtain parental permission before using a name different from the one on a student's legal documents.

The district initiated its investigation into Calhoun in response to a complaint filed by the student's parent, WKMG reported. Calhoun reportedly admitted to using the student's preferred name despite being aware of the policy. She received a formal reprimand and now faces a review of her teaching certificate by the state.

Supporters, including fellow educators, students and parents, argue that Calhoun's actions were rooted in compassion. "There was no harm, no threat to safety, no malicious intent—just a teacher trying to connect with a student," Kristine Staniec, the school's media specialist, who also has a child enrolled at the school, told the school board.

A Change.org petition urging Calhoun's reinstatement has garnered more than 11,000 signatures, with many former students praising her kindness and impact.

In a statement, the district emphasized its commitment to following state law and protecting parental rights, adding, "Teachers, like all employees, are expected to follow the law."

Calhoun's current contract ends in May 2025.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald

