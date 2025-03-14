U.S.

I-35 Crash: At Least Five Dead, 11 Injured In Multi-Vehicle Collision In North Austin

At least five people have died and 11 others were injured in a devastating crash involving at least 17 vehicles, including semi-trucks, on Interstate 35 in north Austin late Thursday night. According to Austin Police, the crash occurred around 11:20 p.m. and involved a chain-reaction collision.

First responders reported that the five fatalities included three adults, one child, and one infant. The 11 injured victims consisted of four adults with critical, life-threatening injuries, three children—one with potentially life-threatening injuries and two with minor injuries—and four adults with minor injuries.

Austin Police said that all victims in need of assistance were removed from the scene, and those in critical condition were evacuated within approximately 40 minutes. The crash caused significant traffic disruptions, and by 11:58 p.m., police reported that all southbound lanes of the interstate were closed between Parmer and Howard Lanes.

The southbound service road near the crash site has since been reopened. However, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced that law enforcement expected the mainlanes to remain closed for several more hours, advising drivers to seek alternate routes if possible.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation, according to Austin Police.

This is a developing story.

