Officer Attacked After Florida Woman Unleashes Great Dane During Energy Theft Investigation

A Florida woman was arrested after allegedly stealing electricity, releasing her dogs to attack utility workers and injuring a deputy during her arrest.

The incident unfolded just before 11 a.m. February 25 in Lake Wales, Florida, when Duke Energy employees arrived at the home of 28-year-old Tiffany Perkins to investigate a possible theft of utilities.

After previously cutting off her power, the company suspected Perkins had illegally reconnected her electricity, Fox 13 reported. When the workers attempted to address the issue, she allegedly set her dogs on them, prompting law enforcement intervention.

A deputy responding to the call attempted to arrest Perkins, but she resisted. As the deputy approached her, one of her Great Danes attacked, causing injuries to his arm and eye.

Additional officers from the Polk County Sheriff's Office arrived and used a Taser to subdue her before taking her into custody. Authorities later confirmed she had been reportedly stealing electricity and found a second Great Dane on her property in severely poor health.

Both animals were removed by Animal Control. Perkins was charged with multiple offenses, including aggravated assault, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, theft of utility services and animal cruelty.

Perkins is currently being held at the Polk County Jail on a $48,500 bond. Authorities also cited her for additional violations related to property conditions, including an open septic system and illegal waste disposal.

Originally published on Latin Times