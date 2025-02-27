Measles Outbreak In West Texas Claims First US Death In A Decade

On Feb. 26, state officials confirmed the death of an unvaccinated child amid a measles outbreak in West Texas—the first U.S. fatality from this highly contagious yet preventable illness since 2015.

The school-aged child was hospitalised and died on Tuesday night during the widespread outbreak, Texas's largest in nearly 30 years. Since it began last month, 124 cases have been reported across nine counties.

Measles Death In West Texas

The Texas Department of State Health Services and Lubbock health officials informed The Associated Press of the death. While the child remained unidentified, Covenant Children's Hospital in Lubbock administered treatment. The facility clarified that the patient resided outside Lubbock County.

'This is a big deal,' Dr Amy Thompson, a paediatrician and chief executive officer of Covenant Health, said Wednesday at a news conference. 'We have known that we have measles in our community, and we are now seeing a very serious consequence.'

RFK Jr.'s Comments on Measles Outbreak Draw Scrutiny

On Wednesday, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a prominent vaccine critic and the nation's top health official, indicated that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is tracking the cases and downplayed the Texas outbreak as 'not unusual.'

Several details appeared incorrect in his statement, such as his assertion that most hospitalisations were solely for 'separation.' Dr. Lara Johnson of Covenant disagreed with that assessment. 'We don't hospitalise patients for quarantine purposes,' Johnson, the chief medical officer, said.

Kennedy also appeared to be mistaken when he mentioned two measles deaths. A Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson, Andrew Nixon, later corrected the record, stating that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had confirmed only a single fatality.

Nixon stated that the federal government supplies vaccines and offers technical and laboratory assistance in West Texas, but the state health department is directing the response. The CDC has announced it will only release weekly updates on the measles outbreak, and its public webpage has not yet been updated to include the child's death.

Recognising The Signs

Texas Health Department statistics reveal that most recorded cases of measles affect children. With the outbreak's severity now clear, it's crucial to understand the symptoms of measles, enabling prompt action and limiting further spread.

Measles spreads easily and can cause significant health problems. It is particularly dangerous to infants and young children. Symptoms typically appear between 7 and 14 days after exposure.

As per the CDC, measles commonly starts with a high body temperature (possibly rising above 104°F), a cough, a dripping nose, and irritated, teary eyes. Tiny white spots (Koplik spots) could appear inside the mouth two to three days into the illness.

The measles rash emerges 3 to 5 days following the onset of symptoms. Generally, it begins as flat, reddish spots on the face along the hairline before progressing downward to the neck, torso, arms, legs, and feet.

Raised bumps can also appear on top of the flat red spots. The spots may merge as they travel from the head to other areas of the body. The onset of the rash may coincide with a fever exceeding 104°F.

Ear infections and diarrhoea are frequent complications of measles. Roughly one in ten children with measles develop ear infections, and fewer than one in ten individuals affected by measles experience diarrhoea.

Though measles can be a serious illness at any age, some individuals are at an increased risk of complications. That includes children younger than five, adults older than twenty, women who are pregnant, and people with weakened immune systems, such as those with leukaemia or HIV.

Treating Measles

There is no specific cure for measles. According to the Cleveland Clinic, the virus needs to complete its natural course, which generally takes 10 to 14 days. Symptom management includes using acetaminophen or NSAIDs for discomfort, fever, or aches. It also involves getting ample rest, staying hydrated, gargling with salt water, and protecting your eyes from bright light if they are sensitive.

The Cleveland Clinic advises staying home from work or keeping children home from school to prevent measles from spreading. After four days of the rash, you can usually return to your daily routine. Unvaccinated members of your household are at risk of contracting measles and should remain separated from the ill individual.

The nonprofit medical centre in Cleveland also warns that aspirin should not be given to children or teenagers without specific instruction from a physician due to the danger of Reye's syndrome.

The Power Of Measles Vaccination

The most potent method of preventing measles is to get vaccinated. With a measles vaccine, you gain immunity, making it highly unlikely you will catch the virus. The measles vaccine offers robust protection from measles.

Two types of vaccines, administered via shots, offer protection against measles: the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine and the measles, mumps, rubella, varicella (MMRV) vaccine.

Ideally, children should receive it as part of their standard vaccination routine. However, getting vaccinated at any age offers protection superior to none. While most people are vaccinated during infancy, adults can also receive the vaccine.

