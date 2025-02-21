Tech

Apple Says Halting Data Protection Tool For UK Users

By AFP news
Apple says it will have to stop end-to-end encryption for British clients and iPhone users
Apple says it will have to stop end-to-end encryption for British clients and iPhone users AFP

Apple said on Friday it could no longer offer full end-to-end encryption for British customers and iPhone users, following US media reports the UK government had asked for global data access.

"Apple can no longer offer Advanced Data Protection (ADP) in the United Kingdom to new users and current UK users will eventually need to disable this security feature," it said in a statement.

ADP means only account holders can view content such as photos and documents stored online and in the cloud through what is known as end-to-end encryption.

The Washington Post reported earlier this month that the UK had demanded that Apple create a "back door" to enable the government to view any information uploaded by any Apple user around the world.

Many tech platforms pride themselves on the ability to guarantee privacy through encrypted messaging channels, and providing access to law enforcement has long been seen as off-limits.

"As we have said many times before, we have never built a backdoor or master key to any of our products or services and we never will," Apple said on Friday.

The California-based multinational tech giant added it was "gravely disappointed that the protections provided by ADP will not be available to our customers in the UK given the continuing rise of data breaches and other threats to customer privacy".

The UK's interior ministry told AFP: "We do not comment on operational matters."

End-to-end encryption stops law enforcement from intercepting messages, meaning only the sender and recipient are able to read their contents.

Police officials worldwide say encryption can protect criminals, terrorists and pornographers even when authorities have a legal warrant for an investigation.

But civil rights and privacy advocates, along with cybersecurity professionals, advocate encrypting data to protect against wrongful snooping by authorities as well as hackers.

"Apple remains committed to offering our users the highest level of security for their personal data and are hopeful that we will be able to do so in the future in the United Kingdom," the tech company said.

Tags
Apple, Uk
Most Read
Russia has been hit by a string of mysterious assassinations since launching its Ukraine offensive in 2022

North Korean Troops In Russia Told They're Fighting South Koreans, Captured Soldiers Reveal

NTSB Continues Investigation Into Midair Fuselage Blowout Of Alaskan Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Mid-Air Collision Near Arizona Airport Leaves 2 Dead, Investigation Underway
Laos unveiled its $6 billion Chinese-built railroad in 2021
China's Sprawling Rail Projects Around Asia
Twitter's market value has tanked since it was bought by billionaire Elon Musk, but the market has rewarded the tycoon's other company's thanks to his close relationship with US President Donald Trump
Elon Musk Mulls $5,000 Checks For Taxpaying Americans Using DOGE Savings
Ariane Bellamar
Who Was Ariane Bellamar? Playboy Model Dies At 46
Editor's Pick
Relatives and supporters of Israelis held hostage in Gaza demonstrate to call on the US to intervene for their release, in front of the US embassy branch office in Tel Aviv
World

Three Israeli Hostages Freed Under Ceasefire Agreement With Hamas

A one dose bottle of measles, mumps and rubella virus vaccine, made by MERCK, is held up at the Salt Lake County Health Department on April 26, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah
Health

Nearly 50 Texans Infected With Measles In Growing Outbreak

USS Harry S. Truman
U.S.

Aircraft Carrier USS Harry S. Truman Collides With Merchant Ship Near Egypt

Alibaba's share price has soared on news co-founder Jack Ma will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping
Finance & Investments

Alibaba Shares Soar On Reports Of Potential Xi Meeting With Jack Ma

Real Time Analytics