Zelensky Meets Turkey's Erdogan Amid US Shift On Ukraine

Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in Ankara on Tuesday, as Kyiv seeks to shore up its position in response to US-Russia talks.

Zelensky flew into the Turkish capital from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) late on Monday, saying on Telegram he would discuss prisoner exchanges and other issues with Erdogan.

The talks at Erdogan's presidential palace, which began around 1115 GMT, came several hours after top US and Russian diplomats met in Saudi for their first high-level talks since Moscow invaded Ukraine nearly three years ago.

Zelensky, who last visited Turkey in March 2024, is himself due in Riyadh for a visit on Wednesday.

Top Erdogan aide Fahrettin Altun on Monday said the pair would discuss how to "further strengthen cooperation" between their two nations.

NATO member Turkey has sought to maintain good relations with its warring Black Sea neighbours, with Erdogan pitching himself as a key go-between and possible peacemaker between the two.

Ankara has provided drones for Ukraine but shied away from Western-led sanctions on Moscow.

Alongside Saudi and the UAE, Turkey has played a role in brokering several prisoner swap deals between Russia and Ukraine which have seen hundreds of prisoners returning home despite the ongoing conflict.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met in Riyadh with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio as part of what the Kremlin says is a bid to re-open ties with Washington.

US and Russian officials are eyeing a summit between their two leaders, with Europe and Kyiv worried they will try to end the war in Ukraine without them.