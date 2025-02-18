World

Zelensky Meets Turkey's Erdogan Amid US Shift On Ukraine

By AFP news
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky is on his third visit to Turkey since Russia's invasion began nearly three years ago
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky is on his third visit to Turkey since Russia's invasion began nearly three years ago AFP

Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in Ankara on Tuesday, as Kyiv seeks to shore up its position in response to US-Russia talks.

Zelensky flew into the Turkish capital from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) late on Monday, saying on Telegram he would discuss prisoner exchanges and other issues with Erdogan.

The talks at Erdogan's presidential palace, which began around 1115 GMT, came several hours after top US and Russian diplomats met in Saudi for their first high-level talks since Moscow invaded Ukraine nearly three years ago.

Zelensky, who last visited Turkey in March 2024, is himself due in Riyadh for a visit on Wednesday.

Top Erdogan aide Fahrettin Altun on Monday said the pair would discuss how to "further strengthen cooperation" between their two nations.

NATO member Turkey has sought to maintain good relations with its warring Black Sea neighbours, with Erdogan pitching himself as a key go-between and possible peacemaker between the two.

Ankara has provided drones for Ukraine but shied away from Western-led sanctions on Moscow.

Alongside Saudi and the UAE, Turkey has played a role in brokering several prisoner swap deals between Russia and Ukraine which have seen hundreds of prisoners returning home despite the ongoing conflict.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met in Riyadh with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio as part of what the Kremlin says is a bid to re-open ties with Washington.

US and Russian officials are eyeing a summit between their two leaders, with Europe and Kyiv worried they will try to end the war in Ukraine without them.

Tags
Ukraine
Most Read
US Daylight Savings Bill Hit With Potential Issues: Why Are Lawmakers Hesitant About Passing It?

Daylight Saving Time 2025: When It Starts, Ends, And Potential Changes

Philippine Vice-President Sara Duterte is facing a Senate trial on charges of graft and corruption, among other crimes
Duterte Supporters Take Case Against Impeachment To Supreme Court
Governor Greg Abbott
Governor Abbott Offers Over 100 Miles Of Texas Borderlands In $11B Deal
Taylor Swift's romance with NFL star Travis Kelce has brought the National Football League a new wave of fans
Is Taylor Swift Engaged? All Signs Point She's About To Tie The Knot With Travis Kelce
The Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) is undertaking a decades-long process to decommission the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant
UN Nuclear Chief To View Soil Removed From Fukushima
Editor's Pick
Relatives and supporters of Israelis held hostage in Gaza demonstrate to call on the US to intervene for their release, in front of the US embassy branch office in Tel Aviv
World

Three Israeli Hostages Freed Under Ceasefire Agreement With Hamas

A one dose bottle of measles, mumps and rubella virus vaccine, made by MERCK, is held up at the Salt Lake County Health Department on April 26, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah
Health

Nearly 50 Texans Infected With Measles In Growing Outbreak

USS Harry S. Truman
U.S.

Aircraft Carrier USS Harry S. Truman Collides With Merchant Ship Near Egypt

Alibaba's share price has soared on news co-founder Jack Ma will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping
Finance & Investments

Alibaba Shares Soar On Reports Of Potential Xi Meeting With Jack Ma

Real Time Analytics